Country life on display at the May Fair in Tamlaght O’Crilly

Little Grace Graham making sure the tractor is ready for Tamlaght O’Crilly May Fair and Vintage Rally. This tractor was hand built by her Granda and Great Granda for her mummy and now Grace is the proud owner.

This year, the May Fair and Vintage Rally held by Tamlaght O’Crilly Parish Church, has the theme of Country Living.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preparations are well under way for Saturday, 24 May to showcase the best of times gone by.

Tractors, stationary engines, motorbikes, vintage cars, lorries and even a steam engine and a thresher will be on display. Well over 200 entrants are expected on the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Starting at 12 noon, there will be a variety of music from Robbie Pearson and Kenny Paul, who are no strangers to the fair. A newcomer, Sharon Whitcroft from County Fermanagh, will be coming along to entertain everyone. Gary Wilson will compere the proceedings and Peggy will be cooking up a storm as she competes against the rector, Rev. Gary Millar in a Can’t Cook, Won’t Cook showdown. This is surely a recipe for disaster!

A new attraction at the Fair will be sheep shearing. Local shearers, Jack and Bobby, will be taking turns to shear the local farmers’ sheep, in time for the summer. Watch as they go head to head in a showdown to be the fastest shearer in Tamlaght O’Crilly.

There will be displays all day by Garvagh Museum who will have artefacts from times past. Watch the bees at work at the Beekeeping stall and stop by the Summer Planters demonstration and The Art of making Homemade Preserves by Willow and Greene. Reminisce at the butter churning about the art of turning milk into butter, which happened in most homes years ago.

Another new attraction, weather permitting, will be the opportunity to see a Hot Air Balloon up close as it is moored in the field.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bring along your pet for the hotly contested Pet Show, sample a burger or cup of tea and there will be the usual games and side shows.

There will be an animal farm to pet all the animals, pony rides and, never seen before in the village, Wendy the Unicorn will walking around to greet all the children. Stop and get your photo taken with her, she loves all the attention.

Once again this promises to be another fun filled day for all the family; from 12 noon to 4pm on Saturday 24th May all roads will lead to Tamlaght O’Crilly. (between Maghera and Kilrea)

Enquiries to Mary on 02879642197.