Local poultry and arable farmer Wesley George has scooped this year’s John Finnan Oat Quality Award in recognition of his commitment to growing sustainable high quality conventional oats for Co. Armagh based White’s Oats.

Since 2019, Wesley George has worked in direct partnership with White’s Oats supply chain striving to deliver the best quality oats milling oats. Last year he delivered 120 tonnes of NI standard oats across two varieties: spring Isabel and the winter Mascani oat.

Now in its 9th year, the John Finnan Oat Quality Award presented by White’s Oats was launched in memory of Dr John Finnan, Senior Crop Researcher at Teagasc Crop Research Centre. John’s work contributed greatly to the local oat industry and the development of oat production in Ireland. This benchmark for quality continues to inform and support White’s Oats growers ensuring its oats are grown to the highest of standards for its award-winning porridge oats and oat cereals.

Speaking at his delight on being named 2024 Grower of the Year, Wesley said: “I am very proud to be a part of White’s agri supply chain partnership which has allowed us to raise the bar in growing and producing the highest quality oats possible. White’s is unwavering in its commitment to quality and sustainability and there’s a genuine dedication to improving ecological farming practices which you can taste in every bowl.

NI Grower of the Year: White's 2024 Grower of the Year Wesley George pictured with White’s Agri Supply Chain Manager, Steven McAllister

“Personally it’s a validation of the hard work and dedication that goes into growing oats. Professionally it’s a recognition that motivates me to keep pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in oat production. It’s not just an award, it’s a milestone in my journey as an oat grower.”

Judging criteria for Grower of the Year is based around five key areas, including mill quality which measures but not limited to hullability, Kernel Content and Bushel weight; on-farm compliance; sustainable agriculture, food and farming against high environmental standards; and technical development around commitment to oat research and trials.

Working closely with White’s growers is Steven McAllister. Commenting on the award, Steven said: “White’s GOTY is someone who not only has a passion and commitment to growing high quality oats but is dedicated to protecting the environment and wildlife.

“Whilst we had a strong 2023 harvest, Wesley’s oats were a cut above exceeding across all assessed metrics, allowing us to provide the end consumer with sustainable quality porridge oats and oat cereals. A worthy winner of the 2024 GOTY award and we look forward to continuing the fruitful relationship in the years to come.”

If you’re interested in becoming a grower for White’s, contact Steven McAllister, White’s Agri Supply Chain Manager, on [email protected]