County Armagh winner for UFU winter wheat competition

​The Ulster Farmers’ Union along with competition sponsor Syngenta, have crowned Hunniford Farms’ Richard, Victor and Richard Jr Hunniford from the North East Armagh group, first place in the winter wheat category this year.

Northern Ireland final judge Paul Cottney said: “Congratulations to Hunniford Farms and to all those who entered the competition this year. The uniformity amongst all the fields judged was impressive with all having excellent yield potential despite such a challenging year due to weather. Lodging pressure this year is low which will help, particularly if harvest is delayed. The marks awarded between all entrants were very close whereby the differences in points awarded was down to disease control and green leaf area remaining to prolong grain fill to maximise yield potential. This could have been due to late fungicide timings caused by weather, but I attribute this more to variety. Notable differences between fields were Septoria tritici disease pressure which was evident by the presence of black spots on the leaves called pycnidia. As a result, crops with low levels of infection had greater green leaf area with bolder grains and better able to fulfil their potential yield. The crops scoring the highest for disease control were of similar variety amongst entrants. All the fields judged demonstrate the pride and careful consideration each grower implements to produce these excellent crops of wheat.”