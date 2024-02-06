County Down farmer pleads guilty to water pollution
and live on Freeview channel 276
Mr Wilson pleaded guilty and was fined £750 plus £15 Offenders Levy and ordered to pay £960.64 as compensation to the DAERA as a result of a fish kill. The waterway impacted was the River Lagan.
Mr Wilson was fined and charged under Article 7(1)(a) of the Water (Northern Ireland) Order 1999 as amended for the offence of making a polluting discharge to a waterway.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The Court heard that dead fish were confirmed in the River Lagan, on the evening of 23 August 2022.
The following day a Senior Water Quality Inspector acting on behalf of the Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) observed dead fish in the waterway and dead fish on the riverbed.
An investigation discovered a black plastic pipe discharging brown coloured farm effluent to the River Lagan. The contamination was caused by urea fertiliser entering the River Lagan via storm drainage systems on Mr Wilson’s farm. A strong odour of ammonia was detected from the effluent.
A tripartite statutory sample was collected. The sample was analysed and found to contain poisonous, noxious, or polluting matter which was potentially harmful to fish life in the receiving waterway.
Anyone wishing to report a pollution incident can call the 24 hour Incident Hotline on: 0800 80 70 60.