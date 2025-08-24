County Down farmer wins UFU spring barley competition

​Second place this year was awarded to Stephen Kane of the North West Armagh group, and scooping up a respectable third place was Johnny Hamilton of the South

Derry/Londonderry group.

The county winners were:

- Antrim: George, James and Craig Robson, Ballyclare

- Armagh: Russell Anderson, North East Armagh

- Down: David Gilmore, North Down

- Derry/Londonderry: David and Ian Gault, South West Derry/Londonderry

- Tyrone: Christopher Bell, East Tyrone

Speaking on behalf of the judges Robin Bolton, CAFRE senior crops development adviser said: “Entries were once again of a high standard, unfortunately, heavy prolonged rain the night before the judging had caused lodging in some entries. The winning fields however had been managed to withstand the weather and deliver high potential yields through to harvest.

"I would like to thank the UFU for co-ordinating this competition and allowing me to judge and all the entrants at all levels for making it possible.”

UFU deputy president Glenn Cuddy added: “Congratulations to all of this year’s finalists, and thank you to everyone who entered the spring barley competition. The UFU cereal competition awards highlight the exceptional talent of cereal growers throughout Northern Ireland.

“I’d also like to express appreciation to all the volunteers at group, county and final levels, who gave their time to judge the many outstanding entries.”

The awards for the winter barley, oats, winter wheat and spring barley cereal competition categories will be officially presented at the 2025 UFU and sponsors cereals competition awards and lunch planned for later this year.

