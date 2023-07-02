County Down farmer wins UFU winter barley competition

Winner of the UFU winter barley cereal competition Reggie Lilburn pictured with Victoria Orr from the Lagan Group. Pic: UFU

Second place this year was awarded to William and Claire Clark from the UFU South Antrim Group, and scooping up a respectable third place was Joe and Colin McCarragher from the UFU North West Armagh Group.

The county winners were:

Antrim: William and Claire Clark, South Antrim Group.

Runner up William Clark with Ryan McDowell South Antrim group manager. Pic: UFU

Armagh: Joe and Colin McCarragher, North West Armagh Group.

Down: Beattie and Reggie Lilburn, Lagan Group.

Derry/Londonderry: George Caldwell, South Londonderry Group.

Tyrone: Billy Kee, North Tyrone Group.

Pictured left to right; Howard Pillow (group manager), Joe McCarragher, Sam McCarragher, James McCarragher and Colin McCarragher from NW Armagh Group were placed third. Pic: UFU

The Northern Ireland judge, Leigh McClean from CAFRE said: “Despite challenging conditions at key stages right from a wet establishment to the recent dry spell, all this year’s finalists presented crops of a very high standard with good weed and disease control evident throughout. There was very little to choose between them, with yield potential setting the top fields apart. Congratulations to the winner and credit to all finalists for a job well done to this stage, hopefully harvest will be a good one.”

UFU deputy president John McLenaghan said: “I would like to congratulate all our finalists and thank everyone who entered this year’s competition. The UFU cereals competition recognises the talent of cereal growers across Northern Ireland and it is their efforts and passion for producing the highest quality crop that makes the competition a huge success every year.

“I would also like to remind cereal growers that there is still time to enter the oats, winter wheat and spring barley cereal competition categories. If you wish to enter, please contact your group manager for details of your local group competition deadline.”