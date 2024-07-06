County Down farmer wins UFU winter barley competition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​The Ulster Farmers’ Union along with winter barley competition sponsors Clarendon Agri Care and Bayer, is pleased to announce that Raymond, David and William Wilson from the UFU Ards Group, have been awarded first place in the 2024 UFU winter barley cereal competition.

​Second place this year was awarded to Sam Long from the UFU North Down Group, and scooping up a respectable third place was Johnny Hamilton from the UFU South Londonderry Group.

The county winners were:

- Antrim: Moris Peden, North Antrim Group.

Third place Johnny Hamilton, pictured is UFU group manager James Graham with Douglas Hamilton from the UFU South Londonderry Group.

- Armagh: Ben and Morris Hunniford, North East Armagh Group.

- Down: Raymond, David and William Wilson, Ards Group.

- Derry/Londonderry: Johnny Hamilton, South Londonderry Group.

- Tyrone: Wesley Davidson, East Tyrone Group.

Runner up Sam Long pictured with his son Sam and grandson Hugo from the UFU North Down Group.

The Northern Ireland judge, Leigh McClean from CAFRE said: “Despite the very wet autumn hampering many growers efforts to sow winter barley it was encouraging to see all entries in the final had established well across the entirety of the field. Disease and weed control was good in most fields and excellent for several of the entries. The top placed fields as well as being weed free and clean from disease stood out as having a notably higher plant density showing fantastic potential for really pleasing yields with the help of some favourable weather between now and harvest. Well done to all those reaching the final and congratulations to the winners.”

UFU deputy president John McLenaghan said: “Congratulations to all our finalists and thank you to everyone who entered this year’s competition. It is the dedication, passion and expertise of our growers that makes the UFU cereals competition a renowned event in the farming calendar each year.

“We are proud of this competition and how it recognises the high-quality crop that is produced in Northern Ireland. Every year brings with it new challenges, but our growers constantly demonstrate resilience and excellent knowledge of crop production.

“I would also like to remind cereal growers that there is still time to enter the oats, winter wheat and spring barley cereal competition categories. If you wish to enter, please contact your group manager for details of your local group competition deadline.”

Pictured left to right; Winners Raymond, Henry, David and William Wilson from the UFU Ards Group.