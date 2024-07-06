County Down farmer wins UFU winter barley competition
and live on Freeview channel 276
Second place this year was awarded to Sam Long from the UFU North Down Group, and scooping up a respectable third place was Johnny Hamilton from the UFU South Londonderry Group.
The county winners were:
- Antrim: Moris Peden, North Antrim Group.
- Armagh: Ben and Morris Hunniford, North East Armagh Group.
- Down: Raymond, David and William Wilson, Ards Group.
Advertisement
Advertisement
- Derry/Londonderry: Johnny Hamilton, South Londonderry Group.
- Tyrone: Wesley Davidson, East Tyrone Group.
The Northern Ireland judge, Leigh McClean from CAFRE said: “Despite the very wet autumn hampering many growers efforts to sow winter barley it was encouraging to see all entries in the final had established well across the entirety of the field. Disease and weed control was good in most fields and excellent for several of the entries. The top placed fields as well as being weed free and clean from disease stood out as having a notably higher plant density showing fantastic potential for really pleasing yields with the help of some favourable weather between now and harvest. Well done to all those reaching the final and congratulations to the winners.”
UFU deputy president John McLenaghan said: “Congratulations to all our finalists and thank you to everyone who entered this year’s competition. It is the dedication, passion and expertise of our growers that makes the UFU cereals competition a renowned event in the farming calendar each year.
“We are proud of this competition and how it recognises the high-quality crop that is produced in Northern Ireland. Every year brings with it new challenges, but our growers constantly demonstrate resilience and excellent knowledge of crop production.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“I would also like to remind cereal growers that there is still time to enter the oats, winter wheat and spring barley cereal competition categories. If you wish to enter, please contact your group manager for details of your local group competition deadline.”
The awards for the winter barley, oats, winter wheat and spring barley cereal competition categories will be officially presented at the 2024 UFU and sponsors cereals competition awards and lunch planned for later this year.