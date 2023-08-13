County Down winner for UFU winter wheat competition
A very close second place was awarded to Jonny Kelly of the UFU North West Derry group, with David Matthews from the UFU Ards group taking a respectable third place.
The county winners were:
Antrim – Jonathan Brown, North Antrim group
Armagh – Simon Best, Armagh Down group
Down – Alan and Niall Montgomery, Donard group
Londonderry – Jonny Kelly, North West Derry group
Tyrone – Mark and Paul Russell, North Tyrone group
Northern Ireland final judge Paul Cottney from AFBI said: “The yield potential of the winter wheat crops is impressive given the difficulties the 2023 has presented. In addition, the crops are much earlier to ripen than expected. All of the winter wheat crops judged have a very high yield potential, with the winner gaining points due to the plant density, grain fill and still having considerable green leaf area remaining to prolong grain fill. There was some variation in weed control due to late emerging weeds. The recent conditions has resulted in lodging beginning to occur, particularly where there have been fertiliser overlaps and the differences in plant height due to variety is evident in the amount of lodging currently exhibited between these fields. All of the fields judged demonstrate the pride and careful consideration each grower implements to produce these excellent crops of wheat. Well done to all growers who entered this competition.”
UFU deputy president John McLenaghan said: “I would like to thank our sponsors Clarendon Agri Care & Bayer who continue to enthusiastically support and promote our cereal competitions, the competition judges, our group managers who co-ordinate the local competitions, and the many UFU members who entered this year’s winter wheat competition.”
The awards for the winter barley, oats, winter wheat and spring barley cereal competition categories will be officially presented at the 2023 UFU and sponsors cereals competition awards and lunch planned for later this year.