County Down winner for UFU winter wheat competition

Northern Ireland final judge Paul Cottney from AFBI said: “The yield potential of the winter wheat crops is impressive given the difficulties the 2023 has presented. In addition, the crops are much earlier to ripen than expected. All of the winter wheat crops judged have a very high yield potential, with the winner gaining points due to the plant density, grain fill and still having considerable green leaf area remaining to prolong grain fill. There was some variation in weed control due to late emerging weeds. The recent conditions has resulted in lodging beginning to occur, particularly where there have been fertiliser overlaps and the differences in plant height due to variety is evident in the amount of lodging currently exhibited between these fields. All of the fields judged demonstrate the pride and careful consideration each grower implements to produce these excellent crops of wheat. Well done to all growers who entered this competition.”