Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Today at Craigavon Crown Court, the company was fined £25,000 after earlier pleading guilty to a single health and safety offence.

The Court heard that on 10 October 2022, an employee sustained serious hand injuries while using emery cloth at an automatic lathe. A metal component had been placed into the automatic lathe and the emery cloth was applied by hand for the purposes of removing rust.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was further established that the interlocking doors to the lathe had been bypassed meaning the lathe could be operated with the doors open.

stock image

HSENI Inspector, Gavin Rowan said: “Employers have a legal duty to ensure employees and others are not put at risk from unguarded machinery.

“Serious incidents involving the use of emery cloth at metalworking lathes are common and result in injuries such as broken bones, dislocations, and amputations.

“It is never acceptable to apply emery cloth directly by hand on a rotating automatic or manual metal working machine.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Emery cloth is a type of abrasive paper or sandpaper, that can be used to debur, polish or size a wide range of metal components while held in the rotating chuck jaws of a lathe. Emery cloth should never be applied directly by hand to manual or automatic lathes.