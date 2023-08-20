County Tyrone farmer wins UFU oats competition

Northern Ireland final judge Ethel White said: “Judging of seven oat crops across five counties happened recently. As always these are assessments of the crops on the day of judging, as crops continually change during the growing season. The three top crops were very pleasing with good disease and weed control, although one did have a few wild oats. These winning crops were dense with lots of shoots and lots of grains per panicle, augering high yields in the next few weeks. Lodging was observed in all crops to varying extents, from just a few small patches to extensive damage, over 60% of the area, in one crop. Altogether, wild oats were present in three of the crops, with a very dense patch in one case. Scores for the crops are heavily penalised when wild oats are present. Wild oats multiply readily from year to year in fields and contaminate grain for processing into oat products or for use as seed or in animal feed. Controlling them takes vigilance and can become expensive if manual roguing is not done during the earlier stages of an infestation.”