CowRecovery to improve ‘down’ cow health and welfare

A dairy farmer and farm vet have joined forces to launch a new device to improve management, health and welfare of ‘down’ cows, as well as staff safety.

CowRecovery is a new handling system based on a specially modified telehandler bucket and moving technique designed to maximise cow welfare while minimising the risk of injury – to both the cow and staff. Launched at Dairy Tech in early February, the system has been perfected by farmers and vets in an extensive field trial involving 15 leading UK dairy farms and more than 10,000 cows over a 10-month period.

It comes with a comprehensive training programme developed by Synergy farm vets to ensure safe and consistent use, as well as straps and a halter.

The system is the brainchild of James Yeatman, who milks 400 cows in north Dorset.

“Dealing with a ‘down cow’ is a common incident on farm and is a distressing experience for both cow and farmer,” he says. “Moving animals in a welfare friendly way is often a challenge due to a lack of manpower, limited availability of appropriate equipment and poor training of farm staff. Having spent over 30 years farming and dealing with the challenges of moving down cows, I decided it was time to make a change.”

The cause of a ‘down’ cow – which is unable to stand - can be caused by a difficult calving, milk fever, grass staggers, metritis, mastitis, a bone fracture or nerve paralysis. It’s important that cows are moved to a well-bedded yard, with food and water in easy reach, and are medically treated. They should also be helped to shift sides at least twice daily to release the pressure on their muscles and nerves.

“The cost of a fatality in early lactation is estimated to be £3,499, so saving less than two cows over the lifetime of the device will repay the investment,” notes Sam Gayton, commercial director at Synergy Farm Health.

The device, with its green and white ambulance livery, is manufactured by Albutt, which has a reputation for making very high-quality equipment designed to last a lifetime.

“Overall CowRecovery will improve the lives of cows and the people who care for them,” says Mr Yeatman. “Farmers will be encouraged to create a heat map of incidence, which will be reviewed with their vet to create an action plan to reduce down cow incidence.”

CowRecovery is on the market for £4,995 including delivery anywhere in the UK. For more information visit www.cowrecovery.com.