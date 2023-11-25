Semex Sales manager for Northern Ireland, John Berry, is confirming that freshly calved dairy cows are, for the most part, in good condition at the present time.

He added: “I know that silage quality is an issue on some farms. However, farmers have increased meal feeding rates to compensate for this.

“It’s important to hit the right body condition scores at this stage so as to ensure maximum conception rates over the coming weeks.”

According to John, the starting flag on the 2023 autumn/winter breeding season is about to be dropped.

Mystique Animation

“We are seeing an increasing number of milk producers switch to sexed semen and, thereafter, use the technology on a consistent basis,” he explained.

“Sexed semen can be used with equal confidence on heifers and cows of all ages. Its use allows farmers to secure the replacement heifers they need from a smaller number of breeding females.

“In turn, this means that more beef-bred calves can be produced within a dairy farming scenario.”

The Semex representative confirmed the general desire on the part of milk producers to breed more robust cows.

3StarOhRangerRed

“These animals will have a longer productive life," he said. “However, it is still possible to select for this trait while still boosting milk output and quality.”

Semex International Conference 2024

Meanwhile, it’s all systems go for ‘Mission Possible’ at the 31st Semex International Dairy Conference.

The event will be held between the 14th and 16th January 2024, at its usual home of The Radisson Blu hotel in Glasgow.

Semex Sales Manager for Northern Ireland, John Berry

The Chairperson for the event is dairy farmer Fraser Jones, from Calcourt Farms, Welshpool, who will be keeping a star studied line up of speakers on their toes, and ensuring they make it their mission to inspire, inform, challenge and entertain.

The speakers will be covering all manner of topics affecting the current and future direction of the dairy industry, from a political, economic and practical point of view.

They include:

On the political, trade, and financial side of the industry:

Mystique Animation

- MINETTE BATTERS, President of the National Farmers Union;

- ROB HUTCHISON, CEO, Muller Milk and Ingredients;

- CHRIS WALKLAND, Journalist, Commentator and Market Analyst;

- NICK EVANS, Managing Director & Co Founder, Oxbury Bank.

Regarding our responsibility to develop a more sustainable future, and an ever lower environmental footprint:

- BRIAN LINDSAY, Sustainability Lead at Global Dairy Framework;

- DREW SLOAN, VP Corporate Development, Semex Alliance.

For all matters consumer:

- KAREN BETTS, CEO, Food and Drink Federation;

- TOM MARTIN, Farmer Tom, Founder of Farmer Time.

Providing their practical and visionary expertise:

- JOSE NOBRÉ, CEO of AB Agri;

- MICHAEL HURST, Director Sales & Business Development, Semex USA;

- HOLLY MALINS, Technical Service Manager, Evonik.

And straight from the farm and parlour ‘coal face’ of practical production:

- MATT STEPHENSON, dairy farmer from Cumbria;

- FRANCES EVANS, dairy farmer from Carmarthen, West Wales and

- PATRICK MORRIS-EYTON, dairy farmer from Cumbria.

“The Semex Conference is always a fantastic and positive way to start the New Year,” confirmed John Berry.

“Once again, the entire Semex team is looking forward to welcoming our strong line up of speakers, and to having the opportunity to catch-up with friends and colleagues. The Semex conference has the best mix of business, socialising, networking and entertainment in the industry, so make it your mission to secure your place at our ‘Mission Possible’ event, and we all look forward to being in Glasgow in January 2024.”

Bulls to be on the look-out for

The current Semex dairy sire catalogue features a list of Holstein bulls, which will meet the specific requirement of dairy farmers here in Northern Ireland. Two that are already in strong demand are: Mystique Animation and 3Star OH RangerRed.

Animation has a PLI value of £680. He is rated at +435kg for milk, +29.9kg for fat and +24.3kg for protein. His Enviro Cow rating is +2.9.

Meanwhile, Ranger Red has a PLI value of £815. He is rated at +795kg for milk, +39.6kg for fat and +29.8kg for protein. His Enviro Cow rating is +3.9