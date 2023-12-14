Ballymena Mart is the place to be on Tuesday evening 19th December for the popular Festive Crackers in Lamb Texel Sale, which is due to kick off at 6.30pm.

With some of the best-known names in the business offering females from their flocks, this is sure to be a sale not to be missed. The catalogue is bursting at the seams with 82 choice lots representing the Lakeview, Drumderg, Tullagh, Bellefield, Springwell, Lylehill, Mullan, Maineview, Millars, Alderview and Ballygroogan flocks.

Most of the sale comprises of in-lamb gimmers, with some of the hottest service sires around featuring. This is a real opportunity for established and new breeders to tap into top genetics, with lambs due just around the corner in 2024. In addition to the selection of in lamb gimmers, there is a smart ewe lamb and a recipient carrying a pedigree embryo also due to go under the hammer.

This is an export sale, with stock able to move on the night. All service sires have either been DNA tested or in process of being tested for all ROI buyers. A fully detailed catalogue is available to view now on texel.uk, marteye.ie or by requesting a copy from Ballymena Mart 02825 633470.

The Festive Crackers has earned the reputation of being first class sale to source females from top performing female lines, that go on and produce quality progeny for their buyers. Reports from purchasers at previous sales has been fantastic, with many repeat customers year on year.

The 2023 sale looks set to be a special one, with each consignor digging deep to ensure they offer quality combined with proven all-star genetics in their pedigrees. There are several exciting new additions this year in terms of stock rams which really does ensure that customers can buy with confidence.

First into the sale ring is a draw from Alan Glendinning’s Lylehill/Braehead flock. These carry in lamb to the 4800 guineas Lylehill Gunshot and Lakeview Goliath, who was purchased this year for 3000 guineas. The Ballygroogan prefix of Alistair Breen is next in with a batch of gimmers mostly sired by Mullan Eureka, carrying to the 4000 guineas Ballygroogan Fairboy. Gary Beacom’s Lakeview entry will be next to hit the sales ring with service sires this time featuring Glenside Guardsman and Hexel Fan Club. Following this will be Andrew Kennedy’s Maineview gimmers sired by Alderview Explosive and Haymount Divine. These have been served with Spellbound Fame & Fortune and Carnew Falcon.

The Coleraine duo Martin & Cyril Millar have hand picked gimmers from their Millars flock, these are in lamb to Largy Grizzly Bear and the 12k Okehall Golden Balls. Brian Hanthorn is next to hit the sale ring with gimmers from his Mullan flock. These include females from the Eureka and Game Changer lines, which would be an asset in any flock. John and Richard Curries Tullagh flock is well represented and features a daughter of Garngour Craftsman in lamb to Teiglum Firecracker. Alderview Texels,

Mark Patterson will present a number of females to include a maternal sister to the 20k Explosive.

James Wilkinson’s Ballygroogan stable are set to offer a number of Alderview Explosive daughters, carrying to Lylehill Gunshot and the homebred ram Golden Boy. Stewart Ferris has a selection of Lakeview Earl of Erne and Corbo Eye Devil daughters from his Bellefield flock heading to the sale.

Guest consignor Henry Gamble has selected gimmers from his Springwell flock, these carry to Lakeview Goliath and Kilduff Fiddler.

Viewing is on sale day at Ballymena Mart, with the auction beginning at 6.30pm sharp. A warm welcome is extended to all to this years Festive Crackers from all of the flock owners.

1 . Mullan Game Changer 15,000 guineas - service sire for Ballygroogan and Maineview.JPG Mullan Game Changer 15,000 guineas - service sire for Ballygroogan and Maineview. Pic: MacGregor Photography Photo: MacGregor Photography Photo Sales

2 . Lot 29 from Alderview is scanned in lamb to Lylehill Gunshot.jpg Lot 29 from Alderview is scanned in lamb to Lylehill Gunshot. Pic: Mullagh Photography Photo: Mullagh Photography Photo Sales

3 . Bellefield have a super gimmer catalogued lot number 77 out of this 3k Hunters gimmer.JPG Bellefield have a super gimmer catalogued lot number 77 out of this 3k Hunters gimmer. Photo: freelance Photo Sales