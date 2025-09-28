Craigdoo sheep head to URBA Blackface Shearling and Ram Lamb Show and Sale

The Craigdoo Blackie flock was started back in 2014 by John and Mike Grant with the purchase of 5 year old cast ewes from Andy Woodburn from Netherwood which continued annually.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Females were also sourced from Auldhouseburn, Dalblair, Elmscleugh, Greenside and Allanfauld to name a few, to strive to introduce the greatest possible diversity of bloodlines and breeding into the flock.

The flock now consists of a 300 stud flock and a further 300 ewes crossed to the Blue to produce mule ewe lambs for the crossbred flock which consists of 700 ewes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The home farm which is one of the highest hill farms in the Mournes ranges from 600-1800ft. There is also a farm rented in Downpatrick which suits well for the mules lambing in February.

Lanark Ram Lambs from Craigdoo for the URBA Blackface Sale 6th October in Ballymena Mart

Blackface tips are sold every year at Ballymena Livestock market, with last year being a personal best for the flock with lambs selling for a top price of 10k and 8k for two sons of the 10k Auldhouseburn. Shearlings in the past have sold for a top price of 4K.

This year the duo, along with shepherd Eugene Branagan, have 10 lambs and 2 shearlings for sale. These are off the 12k Loughash of which a share was purchased last year at Ballymena Livestock Market, the 9k Midlock and the 10k Auldhouseburn. Females are sold through the society sales and also the Black Beweties sales.

The URBA Blackface Shearling and Ram Lamb Show and Sale in Ballymena Livestock Market, Show 5th October at 3pm and Sales 6th October at 10am.

Once again the Association would like to thank their sponsors Danske Bank, Fane Valley Stores, Thompsons Feeding Innovation, ASC Farm Services and United Feeds.