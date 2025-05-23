Crawford opposes NAP proposals: A devastating impact on North Antrim farmers

Colin Crawford MLA

North Antrim MLA Colin Crawford has strongly opposed the Nutrient Action Plan (NAP) proposals, warning of their potentially catastrophic impact on farmers in North Antrim.

Mr Crawford said farmers first faced the devastation of the family farm tax, imposed by the Labour government in Westminster. Now, Alliance DAERA Minister Andrew Muir is consulting on the Nutrient Action Plan, which will greatly impact farmers throughout Northern Ireland, especially in his rural constituency of North Antrim.

He added: “Generational farming is facing its biggest threat to viability ever, with the family farm tax and now these proposals under the Nutrient Action Plan (NAP). Farmers are the backbone of our rural economy, with farming being the largest industry in Northern Ireland, utilising 75% of the land for agriculture. Nearly 25,000 farm businesses in Northern Ireland support over 48,000 jobs.

"If we are serious about protecting our environment and water quality, we must first hold polluters, like NI Water, accountable. NI Water was fined a mere £170k after dumping an astonishing 70 million tonnes of sewage into local rivers and lakes over the past decade. This gross negligence is set to continue, as NI Water admits that modernising its outdated wastewater infrastructure could take an unacceptable 12 to 18 years.

Alderman Sandra Hunter

“Combined with the River Trust’s report on water quality stating “no single stretch of river in Northern Ireland has good overall health,” this paints a stark picture for our water quality in Northern Ireland,” added Mr Crawford.

“While recognising the NAP's goals to reduce nutrient pollution, protect waterways, and support long-term land health, Crawford emphasised that these objectives must not come at the expense of farmers' livelihoods. Farmers are eager to adopt environmentally friendly practices, but they can't achieve this if they are financially struggling," Crawford stressed.

These NAP proposals have been branded a farm reduction strategy through the back door. As some dairy farmers will need to increase their land by 100% or reduce their herds by 50% to comply with these proposed changes.

“This is about survival for many family farms. We must work with farmers, not against them. Farmers are left feeling abandoned and burdened," Crawford added.

UUP Alderman Sandra Hunter for Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, stated: “There has been little engagement with those who are active farmers, those on the ground who know and care for the land. Where are farmers with large dairy herds going to find the land to ensure they keep within these limits? Stock numbers will have to be reduced, these farms then become unviable. Reducing productive arable land with 3 metre buffer strips, where is our food security in this plan?

"The farming community is already burdened with high costs, paperwork and little help, with these new proposals, along comes more severe new record keeping and inspection powers, including online tracking and fixed monetary penalties, even the very sound of all that will affect the health and wellbeing of farmers!

"What about the sewage that is being pumped into our waterways, is NI Water going to be curtailed in the same fashion?

"We need a scheme that actually involves farmers, who know what is happening on the land and how to work with the seasons. Even the fact that they are holding consultation meetings at short notice in the afternoon speaks volumes, in the busy 1st cut silage season!’’

Crawford called for thorough and fair scrutiny of the consultation process, and calls for the consultation to be extended further until September 2025 to ensure all voices, particularly those from smaller, family-run farms, are properly heard. He urged all stakeholders to engage with the NAP consultation before the deadline, reaffirming that this is a critical moment for the future of Northern Ireland’s agriculture and environment.