Creagh Concrete delighted to join UFU

​The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) has welcomed Creagh Concrete on board as the newest corporate member, one of the UK’s largest producers of concrete products.

​UFU deputy president Glenn Cuddy said, “Creagh Concrete is a well known business throughout Northern Ireland, and one that has provided a service to many of our UFU members.

"It is a great development to have them on board as a corporate member, which is a sign of their support for the agri-food industry.”

Aine McElroy, Creagh Concrete agriculture sales manager said: “At Creagh Concrete, we are thrilled to announce our new membership with the UFU.

"As a company deeply rooted in the local community, this partnership reflects our ongoing commitment to supporting the agricultural sector and its vital role within NI’s economy.

“We understand the evolving challenges that farmers face in today’s fast-changing agricultural landscape. That’s why we are proud to offer cost-effective solutions that are designed specifically to help farmers overcome these challenges, both now and in the years to come.

"Whether dealing with unpredictable weather patterns, increasing environmental regulations, or the growing demand for sustainable farming practices, our comprehensive range of agricultural products is designed to meet these needs.

“Our agricultural product line is meticulously crafted to address the unique requirements of modern farming practices. From precast concrete feed troughs to innovative storage solutions, each of our products is built with efficiency, productivity, and sustainability in mind.

"We work closely with farmers to ensure that our solutions not only improve day-to-day operations but also contribute to long-term success, enabling farms to thrive in a competitive industry.

“Becoming members of the UFU allows us to strengthen our ties with the farming community and continue offering industry-leading products that make a real difference.

"We look forward to working alongside the UFU and its members to support the agricultural sector, providing concrete solutions that meet the practical needs of farmers and help them build a more sustainable future.

“Creagh Concrete is committed to innovation, quality, and sustainability, and we are excited to bring these values to our partnership with the UFU.

"Together, we can ensure that the farming community has the tools and support it needs to flourish.”

You can find out more about Creagh Concrete via their website, https://www.creaghconcrete.com/, and social media channels, X and Facebook.

Photo caption: UFU deputy president Glenn Cuddy pictured with Aine McElroy, Creagh Concrete agriculture sales manager.