Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The recent warmer spell has caused aphid populations to surge across all crops, with significant movement from field to field, especially with silage cutting in full swing.

Many crops are now exhibiting varying symptoms of Barley Yellow Dwarf Virus (BYDV). In winter crops, small patches where the flag leaf and the leaf below have yellowed and plants are somewhat stunted are common, particularly in more sheltered fields with high hedges. Bright yellow leaves scattered randomly across spring cereal fields are also a frequent sight.Milder winters are allowing aphids to survive in much higher numbers in hedges and grass fields. An autumn or winter-applied insecticide provides good control, but its application can be challenging. In spring crops, insecticide application appears to be less effective, possibly due to timing, as aphids may already be feeding and infecting the crop as it emerges.

Winter barley has received its final ear fungicide treatment a few weeks ago, and the gates are now closed. Most fields are looking clean and showing good potential.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Winter wheat heads are now fully emerged, with the most advanced crops beginning to flower. While the flag leaf (leaf 1) and leaf 2 are mostly clean, many plants have significant Septoria infections on the lower leaves, which could potentially spread upwards with the current unsettled weather.

Cropcrack

Spring barley is growing rapidly, with the most advanced crops well into stem elongation. Weed sprays have only recently been completed in many fields, so precise timing will be required for wild oat control where necessary, ensuring a three-week gap since the broadleaf weed treatment and before the AXIAL PRO cut-off at full flag leaf stage.

Temporary nutrient issues

Driven on by moisture, warmer soils and more daylight, seedling plants are producing significant amounts of leaf matter each day over the next four weeks, creating a huge daily requirement for all crop nutrients. And though soil indexes may be good, such is the rate of demand at present that during this time, temporary deficiencies can arise where the rate of nutrient supply is simply not sufficient to meet the daily crop requirement. If correction is delayed or left untreated, any deficiency will hamper crop development, increase stress and with it the likelihood of Ramularia infection in the weeks to come. In an already shortened growing season, a crop showing symptoms of a nutrient deficiency needs to be treated urgently.

Barley is particularly susceptible to manganese (Mn) deficiency. Continuous cereal cropping and ground recently limed also increase the likelihood of deficiency. Symptoms begin first with a general paling of the crop, followed by pale green speckles appearing near the leaf-tip of the youngest leaves, which will eventually turn brown unless treated. A sure indicator is where the symptoms may be visibly less severe where the tractor wheel compacts the soil at cultivation immediately below the tyre, bringing the nutrient into closer contact with root hairs and assisting uptake in drier conditions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Potassium deficiency is also showing up in rapidly growing crops. Potassium (K) deficiency is also characterised by a general paling of the crop, and on close examination, whitening of the upper leaf and an absence of chlorophyll. Though the soil K-index may well be 2 or 3, dry soil and low temps will create a temporary deficiency and needs to be corrected with a foliar application of K to avoid delaying crop development and plant damage.

Disease Control Spring Barley

On the back of last years’ experience and another very late start to drilling, expectations for this year’s crop were moderate at best. However with warm and moist soils, emergence and growth has been excellent and the potential for yield is there; and a good market outlook. This is in contrast to 2023 when dry conditions led to very slow and stunted growth, very poor yield potential and market price. With good management, this year’s crops have the potential to yield, and at this time there is every reason to expect a 2-spray programme, adjusted to take account of the shortened growing season, to give the best return on cost in all but the very poorest of crops.

The T1 application should be applied from late tillering to the start of stem extension, GS24-31; in some situations this will coincide with the herbicide treatment. Taking into account the shortened interval between the T1 and T2 treatments, it follows that the T1 rate can be reduced to reflect this. The T2 is the most responsive timing in spring barley when Ramularia is also a significant risk, therefore the timing of the T2 application should remain unchanged; from first awns visible to ear completely emerged, GS49-59, and the bigger part of the fungicide spend still be directed at this treatment.

Also bear in mind too that preventing Rhyncho infection is much more effective than trying to control it curatively. Once infection has come in, any eradicant treatment has limited efficacy, and the infection will stress the crop, increasing the risk of Ramularia infection sooner rather than later.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Stress is one of the major drivers of Ramularia, and many of the causes of stress relate to the weather and are out-with the control of the grower. Rapid growth itself also stresses the plant leading to higher levels of infection; and so too will complex tank mixes, especially where growth regulators are included. There is now several years of trial data generated to show that the inclusion of folpet at T2 gives consistent reductions in the level of Ramularia development in the crop; less so when used at T1. The inclusion of folpet should be held off until T2 therefore.

Prothioconazole (PTZ) remains the strongest performing triazole for barley, but with changes in the sensitivity of all barley pathogens (especially Net Blotch), it is essential other fungicide groups are also used in the programme to maintain pathogen sensitivity and fungicide performance. Strobilurins still have an important role in barley programmes, providing a completely different mode of activity. SDHIs provide excellent broad spectrum disease control, but more expensive, they are a better fit at the more responsive T2 timing. As well as giving excellent control of Rhyncho and Net Blotch, BASF’s new triazole, mefentrifluconazole (in DIADEM) is the strongest in terms of Ramularia, something that the other triazoles, SDHIs and strobs don’t offer, and like the SDHIs, fit best at the T2 timing. However its cost will restrict its use to only those crops with higher yield potential.

​

​