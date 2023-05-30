Liberation was at 8.30am and winners made reasonable time. The majority of lofts have good returns but others suffered high losses. Overall winners were last season’s Kngs Cup wnners C McArdle & Sons from Newry City invitation.

2nd Talbenny is the first leg of the RRA Meritorious Award, same bird Talbenny and Penzance with a winner in each NIPA Section.

Advertisement

Advertisement

NIPA Open 1st Talbenny 9872/10,655 – 1-1G C McArdle & sons Newry city 1439, 2-1E R Calvin & daughter Loughgall 1432, 3-2G F Simpson Banbridge 1427, 4-2E H T & Larkin Meadows 1425, 5-3G Ron Williamson Newry & Dist 1423, 6-3E J Whtten & Son Portadown & Drumcree 1423, 7-4G Ron Williamson 1420, 8-1C J & D Braniff Glen 1418, 9-2C G Dickey Eastway 1416, 10-4E P Hope Edgartown 1415, 11-3C M/M B McNeilly Doagh & Dist 1413, 12-5G D & K Mallen Banbridge 1412, 13-5E N Weir Loughgall 1410, 15-7E T Wilson Gilford & District 1409, 16-8E G & S McMllan Drumnavaddy 1407, 17-9E R Williamson Bonhill Social 1406, 18-6G C

John Getty Broughshane winner from Talbenny.

O’Hare & Daughter Ballyholland 1405, 19-4C Crawford & Robinson Larne 1404, 20-10E Larkin Brs Meadows 1404.

NIPA Section C 1st Talbenny 121/1960 – J & D Braniff Glen 1418, G Dickey Eastway 1416, M/M B McNeilly Doagh & Dist 1413, Crawford & Robinson Larne & Dist 1404, Crawford & McDowell Carrick Soc 1385, D & J Campbell Eastway 1376, J & D Braniff 1375, B Hutchinson South Belfast 1373, M/M Reid & Son Carrick Soc 1371, M/M B McNeilly 1359.

Advertisement

Advertisement

NIPA Section D 1st Talbenny 74/1218 – J Greenaway Hills & Maze 1390, G Smyth Lisburn & Dist 1380, P & K McCarthy Trinity RPC 1378, M McGuigan & Son Glen 1378, B Shannon Trinity RPC 1365, O & M Monaghan Colin 1355, I Rollins & Son Hills & Maze 1354, J Greenaway 1351, I Rollins & Son 1349, Johnston Bros Colin 1343.

NIPA Section F 1st Talbenny 62/743 – Burgess & Brennan Bangor 1368, R Straney Killyleagh Cent 1348, 1348, Burgess & Brennan 1346, 1315, J & R Quinn Killyleagh & Dist 1291, J McMurrough & Son Corrigs 1282, R Straney 1277, P Brown & Son Corrigs 1276, Burgess & Brennan 1273.

Ken Armstrng from Omagh, 1st Sect H fom Talbenny.

NIPA Section G 1st Talbenny 85/863 – C McArdle & Son Newry City 1439, F Simpson Banbridge 1427, ron Williamson Newry & Dist 1423, 1420, D & K Mallen Banbridge 1412, C O’Hare & Daughter Ballyholland 1405, Mark Maguire & Son Newry & Dist 1394, G Murphy Ballyholland 1388, 1380, Mark Maguire & Son 1378.

Advertisement

Advertisement

NIPA Race/Date

1st Talbenny Saturday 27th May 2022 – Liberated at 8.30am in a Lt East wind

NIPA Section A 1st Talbenny 43/687 – J Hanson Coleraine Prem 1368, B Morgan Coalisland & Dist 1368, J Hanson 1367, 1367, S Hughes Coalisland & Dist 1365, L Hanson & Son Coleraine Prem 1350, G & G Larmour Coalisland & Dist 1346, K Murphy Coalisland & Dist 1342, Wm Bleeks & Son Cookstown Soc 1340, J Hanson 1335.

Paul Hope had his first winner of the year in Edgartown.

Advertisement

Advertisement

NIPA Sect A Clubs

Coalisland & District 10/217 – B Morgan 1368, S Hughes 1365, G & G Larmour 1346, K Murphy 1342, R Corey 1322, H & J Devlin 1316.

Coleraine Premier HPS 14/189 – Jimmy Hanson 1368, 1367, 1367, T & J McDonald 1350, L Hanson & Son 1350, M & J Howard & Son 1336.

Coleraine & County Derry RPS 2/18 – T McCrudden 1287, 1252, 1238, W & W Murdock 1166.

Advertisement

Advertisement

George Price had his first win of the season in Harryville HPS.

Cookstown Social 7/149 – Wm Bleeks & Son 1340, K Morton & Son 1312, Wm Bleeks & Son 1305, G Marshall 1290, G & S Smith 1276, K Morton & Son 1265. Cookstown Talbenny pole this week Wm Bleeks & son congratulations.

Castledawson 3/19 – S McFlynn 1238, 1142, 1102, 1078.

Dungannon & District 6/77 – I Blair 1303, B Isbaner 1277, 1248, S McConnell 1239, J & J Sampson 1239, B Isbaner 1238.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Windsor Social 5/66 – R Gage 1280, 1243, C Parke 1240, r & J Parke 1236, R Gage 1227, C Parke 1216. First win of the year for Rudy Gage.

NIPA Section B 1st Talbenny 90/1404 – A Barkley & Son Kells & Dist 1400, B Swann & Son Kells & Dist 1396, McConville Bros Crumlin 1387, T Whyte Ahoghill 1380, A Darragh Cullybackey 1379, Young McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1379, Surgenor Bros Kells & Dist 1376, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1374, S & N Maginty Muckamore 1373, T Whyte 1373.

NIPA Sect B Clubs

Congratulations to Freddie Barkley of Rasharkin taking the top spot from today’s race from Talbenny.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ahoghill Flying Club 8/141 – T Whyte 1380, Young McManus & Sons 1379, T Whyte 1373, 1373, J Smyth & Son 1329, Young McManus & Sons 1325, J Smyth & Son 1323.

Ballymoney HPS 20/274 – D Dixon 1371, D & H Stuart 1365, J Connolly 1360, D Dixon 1354, D Devenney 1317, D & H Stuart 1300. This is the result for the first channel race of the season. Winner is bred of half-brother half-sister mating the sire is a full brother of Bobby Coyle’s good Pencil Cock known as (Baldy) he won two Talbennys and two Penzances when he was racing. He is a son of Dixons good Belgie Cock, the dam is a daughter of the good Belgie Cock and she was7th Open young bird National Penzance 2019 winning £900.

Ballymoney West Combine 7/106 – W Rodgers 1286, B & R Watton 1273, Young & Gibson 1260, L Neill 1218, Curry & Gilmore 1145, W Blair 1143, M Gamble & Son 966.

Broughshane & District 4/21 – J Getty 1217, D Houston & Son 1215, 1210, C Kennedy 1131, J Getty 1055, C Kennedy 959. Congratulations to John Getty on taking his first win of the season and congratulations to Colin Kennedy on winning the nom. Well done to everyone on the sheet!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ballymena & District HPS 5/101 – J Eaglesonn & Sons 1374, Blair & Rankin 1346, J Eagleson & Sons 1294, 1282, 1267, M Graham 1267.

Cullybackey HPS 14/296 – A Darragh 1379, 1372, M/M Robinson 1368, A Darragh 1356, 1349, 1331. Well done to Alan Darragh on winning a tricky race, and well done to everyone on the sheet.

Crumlin & District 7/109 – McConville Bros 1387, 1331, K Carson & Son 1292, McConville Bros 1290, 1274, 1269. Well done Micky 6 wins on the trot.

Dervock RPS 6/116 – D & H Stuart 1365, D Devenney 1317, D & H Stuart 1300, D Devenney 1271, S Lavery 1258, A & M Boyle 1248.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Harryville HPS 7/74 – George Price 1328, D Magill 1318, D Craig 1283, 1283, J Rock 1276, Shane Johnston & Son 1276, J Rock 1244. Well done George Price on winning Talbenny 1.

Kells & District HPS 7/111 – A Barkley & Son 1400, B Swann & Son 1396, Surgenor Bros 1376, 1359, H Turkington 1330, B Swann & Son 1318. Sizzlers 2 Bird Club – H Turkington 1308, H Boyd 1246, H Turkington 1223, B Swann & Son 1212, Gregg Bros 1184.

Muckamore HPS 9/224 – S & N Maginty 1373, Alan Steele 1357, 1341, S Murphy 1302, 1300, S & N Maginty 1298.

Randalstown HPS 9/127 – F & G & J Dickey 1358, H Boyd 1331, J Millar 1320, F & G & J Dickey 1318, J McNeill & Son 1309, J Millar 1287. Second win of the season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rasharkin &District HPS 5/31 – F Barkley 1298, A C & T Tweed 1189, 1186, H Cubitt 1156, F Barkley 1151, J Millar & Son 1118.

NIPA Section E 1st Talbenny 143/3446 – R Calvin & Daughter Loughgall 1432, H T & J Larkin Meadows 1425, J Whitten & Son Portadown & Drumcree 1423, P Hope Edgarstown 1415, A Feeney & Son Gilford & Dist 1411, N Weir Loughgall 1410, T Wilson Gilford & Dist 1409, G & S McMullan Drumnavaddy 1407, R Williamson Bondhill Soc 1406, Larkin Bros Meadows 1404.

NIPA Sect E Clubs

Annaghmore 12/296 – G Buckley & Son 1378, 1374, P Boyd 1374, 1369, G Buckley & Son 1368, R Buckley 1368.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Armagh HPS 9/166 – P Duffy 1376, 1364, D C & P McArdle 1319, P Duffy 1313, 1301, A & J Kelly 1300. Taking the Red Card this week and backing up what was a great day’s racing with 2nd-4th & 5th as well are the, ever consistent lofts of P. Duffy, last week's National winning loft of DCP McArdle taking 3rd spot. In the Club result P. Duffy excels taking the first 4 positions. Well done to all who sent in what was a tough enough race.

Beechpark Social 10/166 – G McEvoy 1337, C Reynolds 1301, 1283, 1267, 1266, N Duggan & Son 1260.

Bondhill Social 4/314 – R Williamson 1406, D Calvin 1402, John Greenaway 1396, D Calvin 1387, 1374, R Williamson 1369.

Edgarstown 17/499 – P Hope 1415, 1376, G & C Simmons 1365, Mullen Bros 1361, T McClean 1358, 1342. Well done Paul Hope on a fine win and his first of the season taking the top two in what was a typical Talbenny race with most lofts missing birds at clock checking. well done to all in the result.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Gilford & District 12/193 – A Feeney & Son 1411, T Wilson 1409, Moody Bros 1373, 1363, A Feeney & Son 1361, 1359.

Laurelvale 11/284 – Alan Craig 1377, 1342, G & C Topley 1316, 1305, J Funston 1288, Dowey Bros 1284. The loft of Alan Craig taking the first two today. A bigger gap between birds for most lofts. As usual though, just as soon as we hit the water other names, which we normally don’t see too much of in the early races, start to pepper the result. Well done everyone in the result this week.

Loughgall 6/212 – R Calvin & Daughter 1432, N Weir 1410, J McGeary 1353, S West 1347, R Calvin & Daughter 1341, S West 1326.

Lurgan Social 22/433 – K Henderson & Son 1383, R Adamson 1375, D Carville & Son 1365, R Adamson 1356, T Fitzpatrick 1349, R Adamson 1340.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Markethill HPS 7/151 – R McCracken 1331, J & H Muldrew & McMurray 1325, r McCracken 1290, K & r Black 1272, r McCracken 1265, 1265.

Monaghan HPS 11/183 – Cooney Bros 1372, S O’Brien 1363, K Allister 1360, P McFadden 1357, K Allister 1344, S O’Brien 1332.

Portadown & Drumcree 6/138 – J Whitten & Son 1423, A McDonald 1375, B Creaney 1360, J Whitten & Son 1322, 1320, 1317.

Meadows 7/174 – H T & J Larkin 1425, Larkin Bros 1404, 1403, Mark Brown 1393, Alan Larkin 1381, Larkin Bros 1358.

Advertisement

Advertisement

NIPA Section H 1st Talbenny 54/361 – K Armstrong Omagh & Dist 1360, David Booth Mourne & Dist 1256, T Booth Mourne & Dist 1247, r Monteith Strabane & Dist 1241, David booth 1223, 1209, A Kelly Omagh & Dist 1201, T Booth 1198, A Kelly 1197, 1197.

NIPA Sect H Clubs

Amelia Earhart 6/23 – Ray McMonagle 1135, 1072, 923, 790.

Derry & District 9/55 – J & G Ramsey 1079, A McCrudden 1079, J & G Ramsey 1071, D Canning 885.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Foyle RPS 8/65 – Paul Maxwell Jnr 1193, 1181, D & W Lofts 1041, Paul Maxwell Jnr 1017, 982, John McLaughlin 823.

Limavady 5/36 – H Crawford 1105, Liam Millar 1080, H Crawford 1058, 1049, Liam Millar 1020, Glen Duddy 893.

Maiden City 7/59 – R Lyle 1195, Concannon Bros 1148, J McGettigan 1088, r Lyle 1075, P McLaughlin 1018, r Lyle 936.

Mourne & District HPS 4/34 – David Booth 1256, T Booth 1247, David Booth 1223, 1209, T Booth 1198, David Booth 1187.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Omagh & District 2/21– K Armstrong 1360, A Kelly 1202, 1197, 1197, K Armstrong 1150, 1110.

Strabane & District Inv RPC 11/64 – Raymond Monteith 1241, P Walters 1125, E McGettigan 1041, R Monteith 1033, I Deasley 1019, P Walters 971.

NIPA Feds & Combines 1st Talbenny

Foyle Valley Combine 1st Talbenny – Raymond Monteith Strabane & Dist 1241, R Lyle Maiden City 1195, Paul Maxwell Jnr Foyle 1193, 1181, Concannon Bros Maiden City 1148, Ray McMonagle Amelia Earhart 1135, Paul Walters Strabane 8 Dist 1125, J McGettigan Maiden City 1088, J & G Ramsey Derry & Dist 1079, A McCrudden Derry & Dist 1079, R Lyle 1075, Ray McMonagle 1072, J & G Ramsey 1071, Eddie McGettigan Strabane & Dist 1041, D & W Lofts Foyle 1041, Raymond Monteith 1033, Iggy Deasley Strabane & Dist 1019, P McLaughlin Maiden City 1018, Paul Maxwell Jnr 1017, 982, Paul Walters 971, Gerard McCauley Strabane & Dist 964, Eddie McGettigan 960, R Lyle 936.

Advertisement

Advertisement

City of Derry Federation 1st Talbenny – R Lyle Maiden City 1195, Paul Maxwell Jnr Foyle 1193, 1181, Concannon Bros Maiden City 1148, Ray McMonagle Amelia Earhart 1135, J McGettigan Maiden City 1088, J & G Ramsey Derry & Dist 1079, A McCrudden Derry & Dist 1079, R Lyle 1075, Ray McMonagle 1072, J & G Ramsey 1071, D & W Lofts Foyle 1041, P McLaughlin Maiden City 1018, Paul Maxwell Jnr 1017, 982, R Lyle 936.

Hanson 1st, 2nd and 3rd in Coleraine –

It’s hard to keep a good man down. Jimmy takes the first 3, brilliant result Jimmy. Congratulations. Jimmy’s winner is a Lambrecht x Wildermeersch. This pigeon was 2nd Club Roscrea last year. Next two birds are Wildermeersch. The bird in 3rd today was 2nd Club last year in 1st Talbenny. Jimmy takes 1st, 3rd and 4th Section A, and 72nd 78th & 79th Open NIPA. Brilliant flying Jimmy. Adrian Moffatt Po.

Coleraine Triangle 1st Talbenny – Jimmy Hanson Coleraine Prem 1368, 1367, 1367, l Hanson & son Coleraine Prem 1350, Jimmy Hansen 1335, Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin Coleraine Prem 1303, Paul O‘Connor Coleraine Prem 1296, S Diamond Coleraine Prem 1296, 1286, T McCrudden Coleraine & Co Derry 1287, l Hanson & Son 1280, R Gage Windsor Soc 1280, Paul O‘Connor 1267, D Quinn Coleraine Prem 1255, T McCrudden Coleraine & Co Derry 11252, A McDonnell Coleraine Prem 1244, R Gage 1243, C Parke Windsor Soc 1240.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kell’s fancier's Jonathan and Laura top the Combine from Talbenny -

The opening channel race of the season was flown from Talbenny in County Dyfed in Wales. The NIPA released their 10,665 birds on Saturday 26th May at 8.30am in easterly winds turning south easterly and variable as the day went on. Best in the Mid Antrim Combine this week were Jonathan Barkley and Laura Surgenor of Kells & District who timed at 13.02pm flying 216 miles to the lofts in Moorfields. Their winning blue yearling cock flying on widowhood is a home bred Lambrecht from their racing team last season. A great result for the team who also win 1st Section B and 23rd Open NIPA on velo 1400.

Trevor Whyte of Ahoghill was runner up in the Combine with a yearling cheq hen on 1380. Trev's winner is a granddaughter of Paddy and William McManus's "Bad handler Cock" and bloodlines are Jespers-Van der Wegen. Alan Darragh had the top two in Cullybackey, and 3rd Combine on 1379 with a yearling blue cock bred by John Wheatcroft of Pinxton in England. In total Alan had five birds in the Top 20 of the Combine. Paddy & William McManus of Ahoghill were 4th Combine on 1379 and remain the only loft to be placed in the Combine Top 20 in every race this season and Geoff Surgenor of Kells completed the top five in the Combine on 1376. Johnston Eagleson & Sons were best in Ballymena & District and the Town on 1374 with a 2yo blue pied cock. This cock is bred from half-brother and sister pairing with the grandsire on both sides a son of "DE69" Leo Herman. The winner also contains Paddy and William McManus bloodlines and Lambrecht from Danny Dixon.

Frank Dickey was best in Randalstown on 1358 with a yearling chequer cock. This Rudy Van Reeth cock was 3rd club from Roscrea earlier in the season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Next best George Price had his first win of the season in Harryville on 1328, Freddie Barkley had the winner in Rasharkin on 1298 with a 2-year-old white Roland Jansen hen flying to the nest. She was 4th club from Talbenny last year and John Getty was winning for the first time this season in Broughshane on 1217. His winning blue cock is bred from a Lambrecht-Cooreman hen from Jonathan Barkley and Laura Surgenor of Kells and a cock from the late Ken Wilkinson of Antrim. Mervyn Eagleson Po.

Mid Antrim Combine 1st Talbenny 50/806 - A Barkley & Son Kells 1400, T Whyte Ahoghill 1380, A Darragh Cullybackey 1379.79, Young & McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1379.08, Surgenor Bros Kells 1376, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1374, T Whyte Ahoghill 1373, A Darragh Cullybackey 1372, D Dixon Rasharkin 1371, Mr & Mrs Robinson Cullybackey 1368, Surgenor Bros Kells 1359, F & G & J Dickey 1358, A Darragh Cullybackey 1356, D Dixon Rasharkin 1354, A Darragh Cullybackey 1349, Blair & Rankin Ballymena 1346, Hugh Boyd Randalstown 1331.84, A Darragh Cullybackey 1331.82, Mr & Mrs Robinson Cullybackey 1331.5, H Turkington Kells 1330, J Smyth & Son Ahoghill 1329, Young & McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1325, J Smyth & Son Ahoghill 1323, J Miller Randalstown 1320, F & G & J Dickey Randalstown 1318, D Magill Harryville 1318, D & H Kirkpatrick 1317, Young & McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1312, J McNeill & Son Randalstown 1309, Mr & Mrs Robinson Cullybackey 1308, H Turkington Kells 1308, Young & McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1301, A Shiels Cullybackey 1300, Surgenor Bros Kells 1298, F Barkley Rasharkin 1298, Gregg Bros Kells 1297, T Whyte Ahoghill 1296, Young & McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1296, C Moore Cullybackey 1294, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1294.

Mid Antrim Combine OB Points - Talbenny (1)

Young & McManus & Sons Ahoghill 248, D Dixon Rasharkin 215, H Cubitt Rasharkin 124, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 118, A Darragh Cullybackey 108, G Gibson Cullybackey 105, Blair & Rankin Ballymena 103, Mr & Mrs Robinson Cullybackey 102, T Whyte Ahoghill 75, Surgenor Bros 55, J Rock Harryville 53, J Smyth & Son Ahoghill 43, H Boyd Kells 41, Stewart Bros Randalstown 40.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Old Bird Knock-Out Last 16 Flown from 1st Talbenny.

Draw made by Gary Gibson in Cullybackey clubrooms. Winners in capitals

J Miller 1320 v Mr & MRS ROBINSON 1368, G Gibson 1265 v A DARRAGH 1379, D Dixon 1371 v J EAGLESON & SONS 1374, SURGENOR BROS 1359 v H Cubitt 1156, Stewart Bros 1265 v BLAIR & RANKIN 1346, T WHYTE 1380 v J Smyth & Son 1329, J & M Milliken 0 v Bye, J ROCK 1276 v J & J Greer 1252.

Champion League Knock-Out last 16 Flown from 1st Talbenny

Advertisement

Advertisement

Draw made by Chris McIntyre in Cullybackey clubrooms. Winners in capitals

Surgenor Bros Kells 1376 v T WHYTE Ahoghill 1380, A BARKLEY & SON Kells 1400 v D Craig Harryville 1283, D DIXON Rasharkin 1371 v Blair & Rankin Ballymena 1346, J SMYTH & SON Ahoghill 1329 v J & M Milliken Rasharkin 0, T & M Morrow Broughshane 0 v H BOYD Kells 1259, J ROCK Harryville 1276 v Stewart Bros Randalstown 1265, G Gibson Cullybackey 1265 v YOUNG & McMANUS & SONS Ahoghill 1379, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1374 v A DARRAGH Cullybackey 1379.

Johnston Eagleson best in Ballymena and the Town, and 6th Combine from Talbenny.

Big congratulations to Ray McMonagle taking the Red Card this week, I think it's his 4th red card of the year so far, it’s like the Ray McMonagle show there is just no stopping him when he gets them going, well done buddy great flying,

Advertisement

Advertisement

Alan Darragh top two in Cullybackey and 3rd Combine Talbenny.

Jason Whitten & Son 1st Club Portadown & Drumcree, 3rd Section E (3,446 birds) and 6th open NIPA (10,655 birds).

Here’s Tom Larkin holding the partner’s winner from Talbenny, the McBride hen, she finished 1st club Meadows. 2nd section E and 4th open NIPA. She is raced on roundabout and was always a solid consistent bird. The boys are holding the bragging rights in the Gallon for another week.

Trevor Whyte 1st Ahoghill and runner up in MA Combine from Talbenny.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Frank Dickey (r) and grandson Jonathan with 1st & 4th club Randalstown from Talbenny.

Jonathan Barkley and Laura Surgenor with their Combine & Section winner from 1st Talbenny, winner in Kells club.