Crossbreeding including Norwegian Red genetics

For instance, Holsteins were used primarily to cross on our native dairy breeds which have formed the foundation for many of our herds today. Dairy farmers want “Invisible cows” which are animals that are extremely productive, medium-sized, long-lasting, and fertile.

Norwegian red genetics fit this business model concept perfectly. At Genus ABS we provide the industry’s most diverse range of Norwegian Red sires in our crossbreeding portfolio, under the umbrella of our Hyvig brand. We want to be able to provide the right genetic solutions for our customers!

Functionality is key to driving efficiency

Norwegian Reds

Sometimes it’s a question of asking customers where they see themselves in 5 years, what they want to change, and how we as a company can get them there. Retailers are pressed on issues like sustainability, health, and welfare and our customers are having to adapt to these changes within the industry. “Functionality is key to driving efficiency”, an increasing number of customers are turning to Norwegian red genetics to improve the overall herd profitability of their businesses.

The most important “selling points” of Norwegian Red in the UK market

NR’s typically have superior health to other breeds. Norwegian red sires are well regarded for having superior health but it’s an extremely diverse population of genetics backed up by accurate data sets providing customers with the confidence to use NR genetics in their breeding plans. More recently there has been an increased emphasis on milk quality in the UK national herd. On average Norwegian red fat and protein content is higher than that of a Holstein producing progeny producing higher yields of milk solids over their lifetime. Norwegian red sires will reduce stature and be functional, ideal for customers looking to improve efficiency! Crossbred Cows (Norwegian Red x Holstein)

Genus ABS’s “Winning Game Plan”, a focused strategy for Sexed and “beef on dairy”, a hot trend in many markets and continuing to grow.

The “Winning game plan” strategy focusing on Sexcel and Beef in focus sires has contributed massively to 70.5% of UK dairy semen sales now being sold as sexed genetics. We are delighted to be able to offer Norwegian red sires in REDX™ semen which uses the same technology as Sexcel. This provides our customers with a great opportunity to increase profitability by using “REDX™ on the best and beef on the rest” Results with REDX™ have been exceptional and recent data has shown that REDX™ has a 98.2% relative conception rate when compared to conventional semen!