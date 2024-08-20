This year’s event, held near Cookstown, was hosted by Kevin McOscar’s 40-cow Island Farm Herd.

Visitors enjoyed the afternoon itinerary which included a clipping demonstration, stockjudging and guess the weight competitions, followed by a BBQ sponsored by Foyle Meats.

The results of the club’s annual herd competition, kindly sponsored by WK Powell and Sons Agricultural Supplies from Armagh, were announced by Cornish judge Mark Pilcher from the Gear Herd based at St Ives.

The Open Day provided pedigree breeders with an opportunity to view the Island Farm Herd, which is set to be dispersed on-farm on Friday, 30th August at 7pm.

Kevin McOscar established the Island Farm Herd ten years ago, investing in many of the breed’s proven and sought-after bloodlines.

Successful cow families include Evora from Blelack, Missie from Gouldings, Felicity, Ebony and Ellen Erica from Rawburn, and Princess from Tonley.

Kevin likes cows with breed character, good conformation and sound legs and feet. He also praises the native breed for its ease of calving and milk traits, coupled with longevity and docile temperament.

Over the years Kevin has selected herd sires with good conformation and stature, proven bloodlines and above average Breedplan figures.

As a result of Kevin’s keen eye for top-quality stock, the Island Farm prefix was awarded first prize in the large herd section of the NI Aberdeen Angus Club’s 2024 herd competition. Herd sire Belack Dark Magic Z124 was crowned best stock bull, while the Pride/Paige family was placed second in the competition’s best cow family category.

Black Magic is the result of an ET mating between Weeton Diamond Mine P444 and donor dam Weeton Diamond Mist S485. He was purchased for 14,000gns as six-month-old calf at the Blelack dispersal sale.

This senior bull, and the herd’s March 2023 Island Farm Montrose Z392, reserve champion at the National Show held at Clogher a few weeks ago, are among the 89 lots catalogued for the forthcoming dispersal sale.

NI Aberdeen Angus Club chairman Peter Lamb thanked Kevin McOscar for the warm welcome and hospitality. “It has been a very enjoyable day. Thanks to Kevin, Nigel and Andrew, for hosting our annual open day. This is an unreal set-up and a superb herd of cattle. Best wishes for the forthcoming dispersal sale.”

The winners of the stockjudging competition were: Solomon McKinstry (junior) and Paul McKenna (senior). Noel Willis was the winner of the guess the weight competition.

1 . Enjoying the Open Day are, from left: James Mallon, Swatragh; Graeme Donaghy, Scarva; Caolan and Ardan McBrien, Enniskillen. Picture: Julie Hazelton Enjoying the Open Day are, from left: James Mallon, Swatragh; Graeme Donaghy, Scarva; Caolan and Ardan McBrien, Enniskillen. Picture: Julie Hazelton Photo: Julie Hazelton Photo Sales

2 . Samantha Allen and Allen Shortt, Strabane, pictured with Andrew Patterson at the Island Farm Herd Open Day. Picture: Julie Hazelton Samantha Allen and Allen Shortt, Strabane, pictured with Andrew Patterson at the Island Farm Herd Open Day. Picture: Julie Hazelton Photo: Julie Hazelton Photo Sales

3 . Lilly McGookin (3) from Glenoe pictured at the NI Aberdeen Angus Club Open Day near Cookstown. Picture: Julie Hazelton Lilly McGookin (3) from Glenoe pictured at the NI Aberdeen Angus Club Open Day near Cookstown. Picture: Julie Hazelton Photo: Julie Hazelton Photo Sales