The day turned out to be a roaring success for young and old, new and established breeders, for a great social event.

The North Country Cheviot Northern Ireland club held an open day to showcase what the breed has to offer. The growing interest in North Country Cheviots attracted people from north and south of the border. Folk were certainly not disappointed with what was on display, with stock judging and trimming demonstrations only a small part of it. People were able to view Hill and Park North Country Cheviots, but were also presented with top notch examples of how the breed is able to be crossed, with Cheviot mules, Suffolk cheviots, Scotch half breds and many more.

The Aughentaine Estate consists of over 100 hill North Country Cheviots, shepherded by Mr Alastair Armstrong who along with his father Sinclair, run the highly acclaimed Manyburns Hill North Country Cheviot flock, where numbers are around 80, pure Hill north country cheviots ewes.

The Armstrong Family are no strangers to success, as their Manyburns flock have won numerous championships at shows over the years, along with their Leam and Strathgole Park North Country Cheviot flocks.

Sinclair introduced North Country Cheviots Park type to Northern Ireland in the early 70’s and had many highlights and success stories throughout the years.

Manyburns flock was established in 1999, this being a foundation to many North Country Cheviot park and hill type flocks that are present today.

Hill North Country Cheviots are bred for the Hill and are extremely hardy and versatile. They are able to adapt to harsh winter weather, and survive and thrive on hard hill ground.

The emphasis from the Armstrong’s has always been to breed correct sheep, well on their feet, with a good carcass and paying particular attention to a tight skin to turn the harsh weather conditions on the hill, always liking a bit of character and nice hair to catch the eye.

Anybody looking for a hardy sheep breed to survive in the poorest of ground, and still can be crossed or bred pure to produce stock fit for purpose and sale, look no further than the Hill North Country Cheviot.

The farm walk on the open day, consisted of the viewing of the Aughentaine Hill Flock, the Aughentaine Hill ram lambs and Strathgole Park ram lambs, the Aughentaine Hill ewe lambs and Strathgole Park ewe lambs and Gimmers.

A trimming demonstration was carried out by Thomas Mccalister, of Oakwood flock, where onlookers were able to get inside knowledge on presenting their sheep for show and sale.

People found this most interesting, a little insight into what goes on behind the scenes of the sheep showing world.

The day turned out to be a roaring success for young and old, new and established breeders, for a great social event.

The day was rounded off, with a BBQ hosted by the Armstrong Family.

