Crown Your Teapot competition launched to celebrate the Coronation

The free to enter competition has three categories for budding horticulturists of all ages including Pre-School/Primary school, aged 12-17 years old and an over 18 category.

Ashleigh McGrugan, Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS) commented: “This year we are marking the Coronation with a very special themed ‘Crown Your Teapot’ competition. We are on the look-out for the most imaginative planted arrangement using a teapot and look forward to seeing all the creative entries at the Show.’’

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sponsored by Hillmount Garden Centre and 3T Power, the closing date for entries is Friday 7th April at 5pm. To download an entry form visit balmoralshow.co.uk/competitions.