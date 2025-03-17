Crumlin WI annual dinner and awards

After a delicious meal enjoyed by all, Joan asked Honorary Member Ruth Graham to present the awards. This was followed by an amusing talk by Joan on the many varied accomplishments of the committee. There followed a quiz which was won by Barbara Humphries. A ballot was then held with lots of prizes.
The March Birthday Girl was Joan Stevens and monthly competition was won by Jean Logan, 2nd Iris Graham and 3rd Joan Ward.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.