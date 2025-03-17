Crumlin WI annual dinner and awards

By The Newsroom
Published 17th Mar 2025, 14:39 BST
Joan Ward, Crumlin WI President, welcomed members to the March meeting which was also the annual dinner being held in the Dunsilly Hotel Antrim.

After a delicious meal enjoyed by all, Joan asked Honorary Member Ruth Graham to present the awards. This was followed by an amusing talk by Joan on the many varied accomplishments of the committee. There followed a quiz which was won by Barbara Humphries. A ballot was then held with lots of prizes.

The March Birthday Girl was Joan Stevens and monthly competition was won by Jean Logan, 2nd Iris Graham and 3rd Joan Ward.

Ruth Graham presents the Baking Award to Elizabeth Mackey.

1. IMG_4204.jpg

Ruth Graham presents the Baking Award to Elizabeth Mackey. Photo: freelance

Photo Sales
The Needlework Cup was won by Lynn Beattie and presented by Ruth Graham Crumlin WI Honorary Member.

2. IMG_4199.jpg

The Needlework Cup was won by Lynn Beattie and presented by Ruth Graham Crumlin WI Honorary Member. Photo: freelance

Photo Sales
Gwen Mackey receives the Crumlin WI Painting Cup.

3. IMG_4208.jpg

Gwen Mackey receives the Crumlin WI Painting Cup. Photo: freelance

Photo Sales
Crumlin WI Award Winners.

4. IMG_4218.jpg

Crumlin WI Award Winners. Photo: freelance

Photo Sales
News you can trust since 1963
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice