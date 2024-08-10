Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dairy farmers across Northern Ireland with autumn calving cows will be drying-off these animals at the present time.

Effective dry cow management is at the very heart of efficient milk production. A cow should be fit – not fat - and ideally hold a condition score in the range of 2.5-3.0, to give her the best chance of a stress-free calving.

Avoiding issues such as milk fever and slow calving can make all the difference to future fertility and lactation performance.

Quality supplementation at this time is key, which is why the technical team at Crystalyx have spent years researching and developing feed buckets that specifically provide for the transition cow.

David Morgan, from Caltech Crystalyx with Co Armagh dairy farmer James Morton

Feeding Crystalyx to late-pregnant dairy cows is not about improving daily liveweight gain, but rather preparing the cows to calve down easily, providing for a healthy transition into lactation.

Three studies undertaken in New Zealand by the University of Auckland, with group sizes averaging approximately 200 cows, have confirmed that access to ‘Crystalyx Pre-Calver’ maintained normal blood magnesium and calcium levels right up to calving.

Furthermore research confirmed that supplementing dairy cows with Crystalyx Pre-Calver significantly reduced instances of milk fever, mastitis and retained placenta.

Comparable results were recorded by Parma University in Italy. Research scientists there reported that the colostrum IgG yield achieved by the Crystalyx-fed cows was double that of the control group.

In addition, all Crystalyx-fed cows transitioned faster and easier into lactation. Significantly, these very same results have been repeated on a significant number of dairy farms across Northern Ireland.

Driving all of this is the fact that increasing numbers of dairy farmers recognise the effective role played by ‘Crystalyx Pre-Calver’ feed buckets in delivering critically important vitamins, minerals and trace elements to cows during their dry period.

David Morgan heads up the Crystalyx team in Northern Ireland. He explained: “Crystalyx Pre-Calvercan be fed in late pregnancy, typically 4-6 weeks prior to calving. It helps to ensures cows maintain a strong appetite up to calving, and provides for a healthy immune system while also ensuring optimum calf health and vigour.”

“Forage type is also critically important in the context of a dry cow management programme.

“Silages high in potash should be avoided at all costs. There is one critical period of a cow’s life when low potassium diets are especially important: in the three to four weeks leading up to calving.”

David continued: “During this period, large amounts of calcium are transferred from the cow’s blood to the mammary gland to be utilised as part of the colostrum the calf will need.

“If a cow is on a diet high in potassium, directly pre-calving, this can increase her blood pH level.

“When this happens, the internal mechanism that optimises calcium absorption and mobilization doesn’t work effectively. This can leave the cow susceptible to milk fever, or hypocalcaemia directly post calving.”

He concluded: “Straw can be easily included in pre calving diets. The availability of Crystalyx blocks will ensure that cows receive the correct balance of minerals, trace elements and vitamins they need to facilitate a successful calving.”