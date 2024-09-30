It was a clean sweep for N & M Moilies (Nigel Edwards and Michelle McCauley) of Dungannon, Co. Tyrone who consigned the top four prices in the sale.

Achieving top price of £2,900 was the 14-month-old heifer Curraghnakeely Penny-Lee 0643 consigned by N & M Moilies of Dungannon bred by Nigel Edwards, Tempo, Co. Fermanagh. The buyer was Emily Rea, Co. Antrim.

The 2nd highest price £2,700 went to another young Curraghnakeely heifer, Curraghnakeely Cherry 0641 consigned by N & M Moilies bred by Nigel Edwards.

This heifer is high in genomics coming in at 5-star replacement – purchased by Alexander Tinney, Co. Donegal.

Third top price in the females went to a young cow Curraghnakeely Cherry 0573 out of one of the top cow families in Curraghnakeely herd, consigned by N & M Moilies bred by Nigel Edwards. Sold for £2,200 to repeat buyer in the H & H Magnificent Moilie auctions, Aubrey McAlister from Co. Fermanagh.

Top priced bull Ballyreagh Edgar sold for £2,300 consigned by N & M Moilies bred by William Edwards, Tempo. This young bull sired by Beauty Hill Edgar, is out of a cow of the Ballyreagh Lily cow family and is a highly rated genomic bull.

Denis Roberts, based in Australia sold the senior heifer Ravelglen Bo Ez at £2,000, bred by Brian O’Kane. Her sire, Woodbine Casper is the highest classified bull in the Irish Moiled breed – selling to Michael Belcher, Leicestershire, England.

A homebred heifer of Brian O’Kane of Ballymena, Co. Antrim, Raveleglen Ramona 3 also made the top prices selling for £2,000 to Aubrey McAlister, repeat buyer.

Robert Boyle of Millisle,Co. Down sold the 16 month old heifer, Rocky Bambi for £2,000, bred by Christine & Denis Reddick of Lisburn, Co. Antrim sold to Eamonn McCann of Newry, Co. Down.

The 2nd highest price secured in the bull section went to Derek Steen, Moffat, Scotland for his homebred 18-month-old bull Ballylinney Owney 0024 selling to Basil Lawson from Fife, Scotland for £1,800.

IMCS chairperson Michelle McCauley was pleased with the prices the Irish Moileds commanded in the online sale, especially in a year where it has been tough for farmers, with the challenges from weather to rising costs. The breed held its own against other beef breeds. Michelle wished everyone well with their Irish Moiled purchases and thanked H & H, Auctioneers and Marteye for all their help and assistance in running the sale, thanking also the Irish Moiled breeders for supporting the sale.

Sale Average:

15 Females at £1,750

7 Bulls at £1,400

1 . 9. 3rd higest price bull - Tullyarden Connla sold by Demot McGeady.jpg 3rd higest price bull - Tullyarden Connla sold by Demot McGeady Photo: freelance Photo Sales

2 . 8. 2nd highest priced bull - Ballylinney Owney 0024 sold by Derek Steen.jpg 2nd highest priced bull - Ballylinney Owney 0024 sold by Derek Steen. Photo: freelance Photo Sales

3 . 7. 4th joint highest priced female - Ravelglen Bo Ez sold by Dennis Roberts.jpg 4th joint highest priced female - Ravelglen Bo Ez sold by Dennis Roberts Photo: freelance Photo Sales