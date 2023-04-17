DAERA agrees temporary bTB testing contracts with private veterinary practitioners

A DAERA spokesperson commented: “DAERA released the majority of the documents associated with the new contract to private vets on 27th March, with the final documents, which contained the pricing schedules, being released on 5th April.“This follows negotiations between private vets and DAERA which began in December 2021,” the spokesperson continued.

"Against the backdrop of continuing budget uncertainty and severe financial pressures across all public services, the new contract is considered a reasonable offer at this time.“The previous contract expired on 10th April and to date some practices have signed up to the new contract.

"However, DAERA can confirm that TB testing was operating at a reduced capacity last week.“DAERA advises herd keepers who wish to book a TB test to contact their veterinary practice,” the statement concluded.

DAERA has agreed a six-month temporary bovine tuberculosis (bTB) testing contract with practising veterinary surgeons.

Responding to this development, a spokesperson for the Association of Veterinary Practitioners in Northern Ireland (ASVPNI) said: "DAERA issued the new contract only two working days before the old one expired, making a break in testing inevitable.

“Despite concerns with the new contract, in the interests of disease control, AVSPNI members do not wish to prolong the negative impact on the agri-sector that would accompany an extended break in testing.

“They have been reassured by DAERA that the inadequacies in this interim six-month contract will be addressed in the next one and as such, plan to resume testing as soon as DAERA waive financial penalties on vets associated with short-notice scheduling of tests."

Previously, Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) president David Brown had confirmed the worrying reality that the incidence rate of bTB has been increasing steadily, reaching record highs.