DAERA commits to ongoing updates of the new NIFAIS livestock traceability system

This followed the introduction of a new livestock, registration permitting and traceability resource: the Northern Ireland Food Animal Information System (NIFAIS).

It will act as a direct - and updated – replacement for the Animal and Public Health Information System (APHIS).

NIFAIS went live on Monday, 4 September, following which a number of livestock marts reported long delays in accessing farmer livestock records, when it came to both the registration of incoming cattle and writing the subsequent outgoing permits.

Nigel Trimble is NIFAIS projector director with DAERA.

He commented: “It came as a surprise that a number of marts experienced delays with NIFAIS, once the system went live.

“We had been working closely with both the marts and the meat plants IT providers in the run-up to the change over date.

“Nothing had happened, up to that point, to give us any sense that delays would occur, once the system went live.”

DAERA representatives held a Teams meeting with members of the Northern Ireland Livestock Auctioneers’ Association last Friday afternoon.

Nigel Trimble again: “Our discussions focussed on the problems that had arisen and seeking to identify how best these issues could be resolved.

“DAERA is totally committed to ensuring that NIFAIS will run as efficiently as would have been the case with APHIS in the past.”

This week has seen a specific NIFAIS software update introduced by Capita, the international IT company that was awarded the contract back in 2016 to both develop and further coordinate the new software system up to 2031.

Nigel Trimble is confirming that a sales held on Tuesday went much better following the change introduced on Monday afternoon

He adding: “DAERA is committed to retaining the closest possible working relationship with both the marts and the meat plants, where the introduction of NIFAIS is concerned."

Up to this point DAERA has invested £5.9m in Supplier costs for the NIFAIS project. The total projected Supplier cost out to 2031 is £12.7m. The need for the new software system was first identified back in 2009.

Nigel Trimble commented: “Very few people are aware of the breadth and complexities entailed in developing NIFAIS.

“Previously, APHIS delivered an integrated registration, permitting and disease control system, which, from what can be ascertained, is unique in Europe and, possibly, around the world.

“From the point of view of farmers, food processors and the agri-food sector as a whole, NIFAIS will deliver the same suite of services but on a modern and more secure IT platform.

“From a DAERA perspective, however, the new system offers users a number of additional and important management functions.”

Whilst acknowledging the delays caused for mart operators last week, Trimble stressed that the total functionality of NIFAIS has been retained at all times.

“Full traceability within the system was retained, despite the challenges encountered by the marts,” he said.

“The priority is to ensure that its speed of operation can be brought fully into line with that previously available from APHIS or better.”

Nigel Trimble concluded: “NIFAIS works. We know this because tag companies have been successfully using the system since 2017.