The DUP’s Westminster Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs spokesperson Carla Lockhart MP has criticised DAERA’s much-anticipated Review of bTB in Northern Ireland.

“Bovine TB is a complex disease which has devastating consequences for family farms and the agri-food industry. For decades, farmers across Northern Ireland have been crying out for help and new tactics to combat bTB,” she said.

“Initially DAERA had signalled that action would be taken in mid-autumn, but this week’s proposal, commissioned by Agriculture Minister Andrew Muir MLA and complied by chief vet Brian Dooher, has left farmers and industry representatives angry and disappointed.”

The Upper Bann MP says she isn’t surprised that farmers are losing faith in DAERA. “We need action and a fresh approach, but yet again Andrew Muir’s department has failed to deliver. Agriculture is a key player in our economy and it’s vital that we do everything we can to safeguard family farms and the province’s livestock industry.

“Bovine TB is at an all-time high in Northern Ireland, yet DAERA and Minister Muir continue to kick the can down the road. TB is a huge strain on the public purse, with figures confirming total costs of £55.7m in 2023/24. Two thirds of the spend (£36.5m) equates to compensation paid to farmers for the removal of reactors, with the remainder spent on testing and administration.

“Over a 20 year period tuberculosis in cattle has cost over £750m in Northern Ireland. The disease is propelling out of control and, if levels continue on a rising trajectory the cost of TB will scale to heights of £1 billion in 15 years. That is an alarming figure!”

Carla Lockhart MP continued: "The 92-page document outlines a holistic approach containing 40 proposals, including improved biosecurity measures, herd restrictions, tighter movement protocols and the formation of a steering group to identify and prioritise action. What it fails to address is the urgent need for an effective plan to control and eradicate all sources of infection.

“The document also suggests that educating farmers and giving them a better understanding of epidemiology will help to mitigate the problem. It oversteps the mark outlining that new Farm Sustainability Standards should include an element of education regarding disease control, and the implementation of effective biosecurity measures.

“This is outrageous. Farmers are not to blame for the escalating TB problem. An outbreak of bTB puts farmers under severe financial pressure, and poses significant mental challenges for their families. Herd owners, especially pedigree breeders have lost a lifetime’s work and generations of valuable genetics.

“Time is of essence. I am pressing Andrew Muir to put animal health and welfare on top of the agenda, rather than dithering and hiding behind his political ideology.”