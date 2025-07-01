DAERA gets green light for legislation to support local fruit and veg growers

DAERA Minister Andrew Muir. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Minister, Andrew Muir MLA, has secured final Assembly approval for legislation to help support the local horticulture sector.

Subject to Royal Assent, the Agriculture Bill will provide powers to amend legacy EU rules in relation to the Fruit and Vegetable Aid Scheme (FVAS), and another legacy scheme, Agri-Food Information and Promotions, in line with local policy priorities.

Following the Assembly debate, Minister Muir said: “I am grateful to the Assembly for supporting this important piece of legislation. The Agriculture Bill enables me to target the finite Executive budget earmarked for agriculture, agri-environment, fisheries, and rural development where it best meets local needs.”

The FVAS provides match-funding to Producer Organisations (POs) in the fruit and vegetable sector, to help them improve their businesses through collaboration. New powers contained in the Bill will provide scope to change the legacy EU legislation, in order to keep pace with local policy needs.

Noting the importance of this support to local growers, Minister Muir commented: “I have been clear that the Fruit and Veg Aid Scheme will continue in Northern Ireland after this year. This means DAERA will support Producer Organisations (POs) with a Head Office in Northern Ireland as they undertake a new three-year Operational Programme, commencing January 2026, and provide certainty and stability to growers at a particularly challenging time. My officials are working at pace to help local growers avail of the support available.

“During its Assembly passage, Members heard that the mushroom industry, the main beneficiary of FVAS support over many years, has been at a competitive disadvantage because the scheme rules in the UK have not kept pace with changes elsewhere. This Bill is therefore essential to provide the scope to make changes to the scheme to reflect the specific needs of our local horticulture sector and secure improved economic and environmental outcomes.”

The Minister concluded: “I have asked officials to begin preparatory work on a replacement scheme to be developed with the horticultural sector, informed by a review of the legacy Scheme. I am delighted that the Bill has reached its Final Stage today, and should it receive Royal Assent, work can then begin on formally considering improvements to better support development of our horticultural sector using the Bill’s new powers.”