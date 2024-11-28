The Ulster Farmers’ Union says DAERA’s latest review of Northern Ireland's approach to tackling bovine tuberculosis (bTB) is an ‘insult’ to farmers who have suffered huge financial losses and are struggling with mental strain due to the disease.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Union has said the review, which was recently outlined by DAERA Minister Andrew Muir and Chief Veterinary Officer (CVO) Brian Dooher, contains no meaningful action that will address the TB crisis that is rapidly escalating within NI’s livestock sector putting all farm families across the region at risk.

The UFU is now seeking a meeting with the First and deputy First Minister and say clear and decisive action is needed now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

President William Irvine stated: “DAERA’s review of NI’s TB strategy is a step too far. There’s extremely limited focus on the most critical issue – the need for an effective eradication programme that addresses all sources of infection. While it references biosecurity measures including post-movement testing and restrictions, it’s not enough to only have biosecurity measures. The current TB situation proves that. It is worsening by the day. Annual herd incidence has risen from 10.15% to 10.41% in just two months. TB reactor rates in NI have hit a new record high. Meanwhile, what are DAERA doing? They are kicking the can down the road once again and putting farmers’ livelihoods at risk.

UFU Deputy President William Irvine on his County Armagh farm. Picture: Cliff Donaldson

“This was DAERA’s opportunity to finally take hold of the ongoing TB crisis in NI, to put forward meaningful measures that would truly reduce the rate of infection in NI and protect our farming community, but they have failed our farmers. The disease is not being controlled, it is out of control, and what they have proposed is anything but suitable for what we are facing. DAERA will argue that this is meaningful, but we firmly believe it is not. It is, in fact, merely heavy-handed.”

The lack of urgency regarding timelines outlined by DAERA is a major concern for the UFU. Only months ago, it was clearly communicated that action would be taken by mid-autumn 2024. However, this latest proposal indicates that decisions will now be delayed until the end of March 2025.

“How many more farm families will be hit by TB by March 2025? How many will face another huge financial and mental blow, and how many will have their hearts broken by TB for the first time between now and then? That will be on DAERA’s watch,” said Mr Irvine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Farmers don’t have any faith left in DAERA by this stage. We’ve been told time and time again that action is just around the corner, only for the time to arrive and suddenly we learn it’s been postponed. But we are well past the point of waiting. Farmers cannot afford any more delays, their resilience has been battered and bruised by TB. We need clear, decisive action now,” said Mr Irvine.

The UFU said it has repeatedly raised concerns to DAERA about the European Union’s animal health law requirements for an effective TB eradication programme. However, they say it became clear that DAERA is focused on meeting the EU’s requirements only when it suits their agenda. The Department has also failed to treat TB as the cross-cutting issue it is, with significant financial, environmental and societal implications, according to the UFU.

“This is not just an issue for the farming sector, it is a matter of national importance. The financial burden on public funds is already soaring with DAERA’s TB programme costs reaching £55.7 million in the 2023/24 financial year,” the president added.

“Taking this into account, we have contacted the First and deputy First Minister requesting a meeting. The farming community needs our leaders to step in and make TB a priority for the NI Executive. It cannot continue to be sidelined. TB eradication needs to be a central issue for government action and we will be reiterating this at the AERA public session next week. The farming community has been let down by DAERA’s TB review and we will not accept any more delays or excuses. It’s time to stop avoiding the main issue and start tackling the disease head-on. We will continue to push forward until we achieve an effective TB eradication strategy that addresses all sources of infection and protects the future of NI’s farming industry,” said Mr Irvine.