Late yesterday evening the Department announced an expression of interest call in the latest move to tackle Bovine Tuberculosis (bTB), which is says is one of the most challenging issues currently facing the Department and the cattle industry.

The announcement invites companies to confirm their interest and ability to deliver the badger intervention element of the Strategy.

This is the first stage of the appointment process; any successful company would later enter a contract with the Department. Delivery would be on a not-for-profit basis with the farmer-led company funding the cull itself and the Department providing authorisation and oversight.

At this time, no cull has been authorised. This stage in the process enables DAERA to work with the appointed cull company in preparatory work prior to any cull taking place.

You can find more information and apply online at www.daera-ni.gov.uk/articles/expression-interest-delivering-badger-cull-within-selected-intervention-areas-northern-ireland

