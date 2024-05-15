Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Andrew Muir has previewed the 155th Balmoral Show for the first time as Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Minister ahead of the doors opening to the public for four fun-filled days of food, entertainment, livestock, competitions and ice cream!

The Minister was shown a number of the exhibits including the Cattle Hall, the DAERA stands, NI Food and Drink Pavilion and livestock areas, by the newly elected RUAS President John Henning OBE and Group Operations Director Rhonda Geary, who escorted him.

Speaking after his visit, the Minister said: “I have visited the Balmoral Show previously as a member of the public, but this is my first time as Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Minister. It is a privilege to help highlight the very best that Northern Ireland has to offer in agri-food, protecting the environment and supporting our rural communities and way of life.

“It's a chance to showcase our world-class food and produce to the 110,000 visitors who will no doubt have a wonderful time sampling the delicious treats on offer.

Pedigree breeder Pat McAreavey (L) shows off his award-winning Ballinderry Dexters to Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Minister Andrew Muir, (R) during a preview tour of the Balmoral Show which starts today (Wednesday 15 May).

“It was excellent to see the exhibits and stands today and get a flavour of what visitors can expect when they come along to the show. There are over 550 stands and 100 food stalls as well as my department’s exciting and educational stand which is part of the Government Department’s Exhibition and well worth a visit.

“I have been DAERA Minister for over 100 days now and it is clear that my department’s reach and impact is wide. I have and will continue to work hard to deliver on my priorities and represent the sectors showcased at the Balmoral Show and many others. Working together for change is vital.”

The Minister concluded: “I’d like to pay tribute to the RUAS for their hard work in putting together such an excellent and varied show, that is sure to be enjoyed by many over the coming days. I’d encourage visitors to pop over to the DAERA stand to learn more about DAERA.”

