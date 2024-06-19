Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Ulster Farmers’ Union says the transition period for the new XI tags is not substantial.

Last week DAERA confirmed that the launch of the new tags will commence on 24 June 2024 with the final switchover date to occur in January 2025.

However, according to the UFU, this does not give farmers enough time to use existing stocks of UK tags.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

UFU deputy president Glenn Cuddy said: “DAERA have stated that from 24 June 2024, XI tags will become available to purchase and can be used immediately. Until the New Year, livestock keepers can continue to use the UK tags. But this will not benefit farmers who have already bought UK tags and spring calf from January to May. They cannot simply change calving dates to suit DAERA’s tag transition.

The UFU has criticised the transition period for the new XI tags

“From the outset, the UFU urged DAERA to manage this change with caution, stressing that our farmers need sufficient time that would work alongside the farming calendar causing minimal disruption, and that clear communication to notify farmers would be essential. At this late stage, DAERA are only now advising farmers not to order large quantities of UK tags that cannot be used from January 2025.