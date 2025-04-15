DAERA publishes 'blueprint' to eradicate Bovine TB in Northern Ireland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Minister, Andrew Muir, MLA has published the TB Partnership Steering Group’s Blueprint for Bovine TB Eradication in Northern Ireland (NI).

Consisting of a broad range of industry, veterinary and wildlife stakeholders, the TB Partnership Steering Group (TBPSG) was established in January 2025. Its first task has been to explore proposals aimed at eradicating bovine Tuberculosis (bTB) as recommended in the Chief Veterinary Officer’s Review of bTB in NI.

This has resulted in the Group’s full agreement for a new step forward in government – stakeholder partnership to tackling the disease here - the ‘Bovine TB in Northern Ireland Blueprint for Eradication’, built along three broad thematic areas of people, cattle and wildlife.

The TBPSG says it is confident the blueprint will place Northern Ireland on a pathway towards eventual eradication of Bovine TB, delivering significant benefits to people, animals and the environment.

Membership of the TBPSG, which is chaired by the CVO, is as follows: Association of Veterinary Surgeons Practising in Northern Ireland, Dairy Council for Northern Ireland, Livestock & Meat Commission for Northern Ireland, Northern Ireland Agricultural Producers’ Association, Northern Ireland Badger Group, Northern Ireland Livestock Auctioneers’ Association, Northern Ireland Meat Exporters’ Association, North of Ireland Veterinary Association, Ulster Farmers’ Union, Ulster Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and Ulster Wildlife.

In addition, the group also contains representation from the Public Health Agency and includes ex-officio members from DAERA’s Veterinary Service Animal Health Group (VSAHG).

In the foreward the group say: Our shared commitment seeks to offer hope, build confidence and deliver results which will improve cattle and wildlife health and welfare, enhance farm efficiency and profitability, empower education initiatives, promote the application of advancing scientific knowledge, protect public health and maximise the use of veterinary expertise both inside and outside of government.”

Receiving the blueprint, Minister Muir said: “I warmly welcome the Bovine TB Blueprint for Eradication. This blueprint is the result of hard work, forward thinking and excellent collaboration by members of the TBPSG.

“We cannot continue on the current path, change is required and this ambitious blueprint provides us with a clear and decisive way forward to finally setting Northern Ireland on the pathway to eradication.

“I would like to thank members for their extensive efforts in developing and agreeing the blueprint together, which helps identify the immediate priorities for action and the steps needed to put them in place. I have directed my officials to advance the necessary recommendations and decisions which we now need to progress as we set out on this journey together.”

Brian Dooher, Chief Veterinary Officer and Chair of the TBPSG, said: “The blueprint marks a new step forward in our efforts to eradicate bTB here. It details the immediate actions which must now progress and also provides a roadmap of medium and longer-term areas where continued collaborative working between government and our stakeholders will be essential if we are to deliver the real change now required in our efforts to fight bTB.

“In the foreword, the TBPSG noted that the blueprint is founded on the principle that eradicating this disease requires a unified, multisectoral approach. It acknowledges where further engagement and assessment is needed and recognises that eradication will take time but provides the framework where eradication of bTB can now be realistically advanced.”

The blueprint and details of the TBPSG membership can be found at: https://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/publications/tb-partnership-steering-group-bovine-tb-northern-ireland-blueprint-eradication