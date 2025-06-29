DAERA publishes disease control framework for Bluetongue virus

DAERA has today published its Disease Control Framework for Northern Ireland (NI) for Bluetongue virus (BTV-3).

The framework presents DAERA’s surveillance in response to heightened disease risk of BTV with respect to serotypes (strain types) without an approved vaccine or those with vaccines which have been authorised by the EU in exceptional circumstances.

In addition, the framework covers DAERA’s initial disease control response and measures that will be taken in the event of a suspect case of BTV here in NI.

Minister Andrew Muir stated: “I welcome the publication of the framework which outlines a range of measures that when implemented with speed will assist in containing any outbreak of Bluetongue in Northern Ireland. We must do all that we can to keep Northern Ireland free from this disease to protect our agri-food sector from what would have a devasting impact on our livestock and wider industry.”

Bluetongue disease is presenting itself as the biggest known risk to the industry in the coming months. (Picture: Cliff Donaldson)

The Minister continued: “In addition to this framework, my department will continue to monitor developments across GB and work closely with all stakeholders including colleagues in the Republic of Ireland to determine next steps.”

The Chief Veterinary Officer, Brian Dooher added: “I also welcome the publication of this framework. Bluetongue virus is unpredictable and can spread rapidly through flocks and herds. Departmental officials are preparing for a possible incursion of BTV and are working closely with our colleagues in the Republic of Ireland to ensure a co-ordinated response in tackling the disease.

“I would urge all farmers to ensure they source their animals responsibly. An incursion of Bluetongue would have a significant impact on livestock and the rural economy. Furthermore, all livestock owners should remain vigilant for signs of the disease and ensure that their livestock is registered with DAERA. Any symptoms should be reported immediately to their vet or local Divisional Veterinary Office, or to the DAERA helpline on 0300 200 7840.”

The framework document can be located on the DAERA website at: https://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/publications/bluetongue-disease-control-framework.

Additional advice on Bluetongue, including the clinical signs can be found at: https://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/articles/bluetongue.