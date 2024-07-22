DAERA seeks views on Review of the Schedule to the Rural Needs Act (NI) 2016

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​DAERA has launched a public consultation exercise to inform a review of the list of bodies and persons set out in the Schedule to the Rural Needs Act (NI) 2016.

The Act aims to help improve the quality of life of people in rural areas by ensuring that the social and economic needs of people in rural areas are fully considered by government in their decision making processes.

It also seeks to increase transparency on how public authorities consider rural needs.

The Act applies to Northern Ireland government departments, district councils and the other public authorities listed in the Schedule to the Act which can be accessed at https://www.legislation.gov.uk/nia/2016/19/schedule.

The Department is interested in hearing the views of stakeholders on any amendments which should be made to the list of bodies and persons set out in the Schedule to the Act.

Launching the consultation, Minister Andrew Muir said “The Rural Needs Act is a key policy tool for my Department for helping to ensure that the needs of rural communities are properly considered by public authorities in the development and implementation of policy and in the design and delivery of public services.

"This review is an opportunity to consider whether any changes should be made to the list of public authorities which are subject to the duties under the Rural Needs Act and I welcome the views of stakeholders to help inform the review.”

The public consultation can be accessed on the DAERA website at https://consultations2.nidirect.gov.uk/daera/review-of-the-schedule.