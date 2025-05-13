DAERA set for another exciting Balmoral Show

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) will have a presence at the highly anticipated Balmoral Show from 14-17 May 2025.

There is lots to see and do at the DAERA stand this year and staff are ready to engage with visitors on how they are supporting the agri-food and fishing sectors, improving water quality and the environment and supporting our rural communities.

DAERA will provide details on the new Sustainable Agriculture Programme (SAP), aimed at promoting sustainable farming practices, ensuring a positive future for agri-food, protecting animal health, and restoring the environment.

Staff will also be available to discuss blue-green algae and the actions being taken in partnership with others to address this issue and provide you with information on how you can play your part to help improve water quality on our coasts and in local towns.

Investing in the future is at the heart of everything they do and they have a range of activities and advice aimed at younger visitors at this year’s exhibition. There will be an opportunity to use microscopes to identify the good bugs and bad bugs which are found in our waterways, a magnetic game board where you can identify bio-security threats on farms and a ball maze board game at the Green Growth stand.

The forests DAERA manage are also an interesting playground for children as well as having great well-being benefits for us all. The Forest Service guides will be on hand to help you to learn more about plant health and the bugs that can damage plants and trees.

Thinking of a career in food, agriculture, equine or horticulture? Why not drop by and chat with staff from CAFRE, who can offer excellent guidance and advice on opportunities and discuss the courses and programmes offered at the campuses.

DAERA has something for everyone whether you are a farm business, a rural or an urban dweller. The marine team will also be on hand to talk about our coasts and life under the sea.

You'll find DAERA inside the Eikon centre, to the rear, Wednesday through to Saturday.

Advice on a range of issues will also be available from other Government Departments and Agency staff participating at the exhibition.