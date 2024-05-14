Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) stand at the 2024 Balmoral Show promises to be one to remember for the thousands of people visiting the four-day event.

Why not come and visit the expert teams to learn more about DAERA? From improving our environment, learning about food technology, how we are planting more trees and having a go at weighing horses, the DAERA stand is a must-see part of the 155th Balmoral show.

There is an opportunity to explore the big issues affecting us all with the Green Growth and Climate Action exhibit as well as the DAERA ‘Farm Support and Development Programme’ exhibit to see the incredible work they are doing. There are also DAERA exhibits around plant health and antimicrobial resistance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

You can visit the Beef Carbon reduction Scheme and Environmental Farming Scheme exhibit that showcase what DAERA are doing to help our agriculture sector improve the environment and stay resilient.

stock image

The Northern Ireland Environment Agency will have an exhibit titled ‘Drop by Drop:Water for Life’. The main constituent of the earth’s hydrosphere always creates a talking point in Northern Ireland.

CAFRE colleagues will also be on site. Their Education Service will be promoting a range of education programmes available at Ennniskillen campus, Greenmount campus, Antrim, and Loughry campus, Cookstown.

The role of the Knowledge Advisory Service will be promoted by CAFRE with a focus on sustainability driven by our soil. Looking closer at two of the campus facilities CAFRE will be promoting food technology services at Loughry and equine courses at Enniskillen campus. The latter will include an interactive element demonstrating the use of weigh tape to help maintain appropriate fat scores in horses.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This year’s show promises fun and educational each day. You can also learn more about DAERA online services and the DAERA Direct office Network.