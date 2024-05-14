DAERA stand at Balmoral Show promises to be one to remember
Why not come and visit the expert teams to learn more about DAERA? From improving our environment, learning about food technology, how we are planting more trees and having a go at weighing horses, the DAERA stand is a must-see part of the 155th Balmoral show.
There is an opportunity to explore the big issues affecting us all with the Green Growth and Climate Action exhibit as well as the DAERA ‘Farm Support and Development Programme’ exhibit to see the incredible work they are doing. There are also DAERA exhibits around plant health and antimicrobial resistance.
You can visit the Beef Carbon reduction Scheme and Environmental Farming Scheme exhibit that showcase what DAERA are doing to help our agriculture sector improve the environment and stay resilient.
The Northern Ireland Environment Agency will have an exhibit titled ‘Drop by Drop:Water for Life’. The main constituent of the earth’s hydrosphere always creates a talking point in Northern Ireland.
CAFRE colleagues will also be on site. Their Education Service will be promoting a range of education programmes available at Ennniskillen campus, Greenmount campus, Antrim, and Loughry campus, Cookstown.
The role of the Knowledge Advisory Service will be promoted by CAFRE with a focus on sustainability driven by our soil. Looking closer at two of the campus facilities CAFRE will be promoting food technology services at Loughry and equine courses at Enniskillen campus. The latter will include an interactive element demonstrating the use of weigh tape to help maintain appropriate fat scores in horses.
This year’s show promises fun and educational each day. You can also learn more about DAERA online services and the DAERA Direct office Network.
So pop over to see the DAERA team at the Eikon Centre in Lisburn for the 155th Balmoral Show which takes place from Wednesday 15 May, to Saturday 18 May 2024, as DAERA highlight the very best of Northern Ireland’s agri-food, environment and rural sectors.