DAERA urges poultry keepers to remain vigilant as avian influenza continues to circulate

DAERA has issued a fresh warning on Bird Flu

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) is urging all poultry and bird keepers across Northern Ireland to remain vigilant for signs of avian influenza, as evidence confirms that the virus continues to circulate.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This renewed call for vigilance follows recent detections of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) H5N1 reported by both the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) in the Ireland and the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) in Great Britain.

In recent days, HPAI H5N1 has been confirmed in a small backyard flock in County Donegal and in flocks across six locations in England. In all cases, birds were humanely culled to prevent further spread.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These findings highlight the persistent and serious threat posed by avian influenza to both commercial and backyard flocks. DAERA is reminding all bird keepers — regardless of the size or type of flock — to remain alert and take all necessary steps to minimise the risk of infection, particularly from wild birds.

Recent weeks have also seen multiple cases of avian influenza detected in wild birds, particularly in coastal regions of Ireland and Great Britain. One confirmed case has been reported in a wild bird found in County Down.

DAERA is emphasising the critical importance of strict biosecurity in preventing the introduction and spread of the disease. Robust biosecurity remains the most effective defence against avian influenza, protecting individual flocks and the wider poultry industry. Bird keepers are advised to consult the Biosecurity Checklist and Biosecurity Guidance: https://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/articles/clinical-signs-biosecurity-checklist-and-guidance available on the DAERA website to ensure best practices are being followed at all times.

DAERA also reminds all bird keepers — with the exception of those who keep pet birds exclusively within their home — that registration of their birds is a legal requirement. Those who have not yet registered are urged to download and complete the registration form available on the DAERA website: https://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/publications/bird-registration-form

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The public is encouraged to report any findings of dead wild birds using the DAERA Dead Wild Bird Online Reporting Tool which can be accessed via the DAERA website: https://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/services/daera-dead-wild-bird-online-reporting-tool