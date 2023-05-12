Dairy champions at Balmoral Show

2 . DSCF1587.jpg

The Exhibitor Bred Interbreed Champion at Balmoral Show was Potterswalls Bontino Dawn owned by the Fleming Family, Katesbridge. Gordon Donaldson, front right, John Thompson and Sons is pictured making the presentation to Lindsay and Kristina Fleming. Looking on are from left: Ashley Fleming, Lynda Fleming, Kensey Fleming, James Patton, Katie Davidson, Ailsa Fleming and Hilda Fleming. Photograph: Columba O’Hare/ Newry.ie Photo: freelance