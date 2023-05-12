Dairy champions at Balmoral Show

Friday is dairy day at Balmoral Show.
The judging ring always draws a crowd for what is one of the highlights of the annual show. Check out the main winners here.
The Thompsons Ayrshire Heifer Derby winner at Balmoral Show was Priestland Hall Sierra Lily owned by the McLean family, Bushmills. Jonathan McCaughan, Thompsons is pictured making a presentation to handler Daniel Willis. Photograph: Columba O’Hare/ Newry.ie Photo: freelance
The Exhibitor Bred Interbreed Champion at Balmoral Show was Potterswalls Bontino Dawn owned by the Fleming Family, Katesbridge. Gordon Donaldson, front right, John Thompson and Sons is pictured making the presentation to Lindsay and Kristina Fleming. Looking on are from left: Ashley Fleming, Lynda Fleming, Kensey Fleming, James Patton, Katie Davidson, Ailsa Fleming and Hilda Fleming. Photograph: Columba O’Hare/ Newry.ie Photo: freelance
The Reserve Thompsons Interbreed Dairy Champion at Balmoral Show was Potterswalls Bontino Dawn owned by the Fleming Family, Katesbridge. Ashley Fleming is pictured receiving an award from James Black, John Thompson and Sons. Photograph: Columba O’Hare/ Newry.ie Photo: freelance
The Thompsons Dairy interbreed group of three were from left: Potterswalls Bontino Dawn owned by the Fleming Family, Katesbridge; Clandeboye Everest Sarah owned by Clandeboye Estate and Layward Cosmo Starry Fizz owned by the Fleming Family. Included from left are: Sam Rooney, John Thompson and Sons; Ashley Fleming, Mark Logan and Lindsay Fleming. Photograph: Columba O’Hare/ Newry.ie Photo: freelance