Chaired by Professor Sean Strain from Ulster University, the conference shed light on new developments in nutrition science and practice, including those in relation to dairy foods, and featured a virtual presentation from Dr Sandra Iuliano from the University of Melbourne whose research shows that improving dairy consumption in residential care homes is an effective way to reduce malnutrition and prevent falls and fractures among older people.

The audience also heard from Dr Claire McEvoy (Queen’s University Belfast) asking if diet can protect against cognitive decline during ageing, and Dr Michael Crowe (Dublin Dental University Hospital) who shared insights around the potential role of dairy foods in good dental health. Professor Ciarán Forde (Wageningen University) and Professor Marion Hetherington (University of Leeds) also spoke on the research challenges for processed food and health and the role of reading infant cues in responsive feeding, respectively.

Dairy Council for Northern Ireland nutritionist, Dr Carole Lowis commented: “It was fantastic to be back in person again to uncover some of ‘what’s new’ in nutrition research. Our annual conference serves as a platform for acclaimed experts to present the latest science helping us to understand more about nutrition and health including the important role that dairy has to play in a healthy, sustainable diet.”