Dairy Council Insight: Chief Veterinary Officer’s review confirms the need to urgently change course on the bTB situation

Ian Stevenson, Chief Executive of the Dairy Council

Like it or loathe it the recently published bovine tuberculosis (bTB) review carried out by Northern Ireland’s chief veterinary officer, Brian Dooher, represents a crucially important re-set button, where the required eradication of the disease is concerned.

Crucially, it allows all stakeholder bodies to take stock of where we are now and, in addition, to look to the future with a renewed sense of purpose.

We have been waiting on the publication of the review and the fact that that it has now been completed is an important milestone.

The Dooher report comprehensively analyses the current situation, where bTB eradication is concerned, and the path we have followed to get us here.

Fundamentally, it confirms that the disease impacts on Northern Ireland’s farming families, their cattle herds and the badger populations that live in our farming and rural landscapes.

Moreover, the core objective – moving forward – has to be to secure healthy populations of both cattle and badgers living in harmony with each other in our rural areas.

It is also evident that the status quo is not an option. One in ten cattle herds were disclosed with bTB infection on the back of the current NI bTB programme for the 12-month period ending 31 October 2024. The animal incidence rate for the disease was 1.15% for the same period.

In 2023, 33% of the herds impacted with bTB were dairy. In addition, these herds accounted for 50% of all the reactor animals identified. So, the impact of the disease on the local milk sector is immense, with many farmers seeing their chance of profitability completely wiped out by TB.

Brian Dooher’s report quite rightly points out that all the costs associated with bTB eradication are not confined to government alone.

Farmers losing cattle in the event of a bTB outbreak are not compensated for subsequent losses in production and genetics.

There are also the additional costs – feed facilities and labour - associated with cattle testing and the retention of stock that could otherwise be sold in a live market.

But by far the biggest challenge that confronts farming families coping with the impact of a bTB outbreak is the more than significant stress and mental health problems that comes with it.

In addition, the premature culling of animals reduces their lifetime productivity. This, in turn, has a negative impact on the achievement of our climate change targets.

So, the financial impacts of the current bTB measures go well beyond the direct commitment made by government to the national control programme.

Significantly, all of these issues are highlighted in Brian Dooher’s report.

The drain on the public purse associated with the current bTB testing and eradication measures are also significant. They were introduced almost 70 years ago and if the current trajectory of disease incidence is maintained the costs on the government purse alone could amount to £1 billion over the next 15 years.

A financial commitment of this scale linked to the prospect of not securing a satisfactory outcome to the bTB problem is totally unsustainable.

The all-important backdrop to all of this is the fact that the current trade in bovine products emanating from Northern Ireland is valued at close to £3 billion per annum. This makes a significant contribution to the local economy and must be protected into the future.

The need to change track and introduce a new bTB eradication approach is obvious. But there is no quick fix.

We need new strategic direction. The ineffectiveness of the current bTB programme in getting the disease eradicated is having a demoralising and frustrating effect on everyone involved with it.

What’s required is a new, solutions-based focus to try and get on top of the problem.

And, in this context the Dooher report highlights three key strands to be addressed holistically if meaningful progress is to be made. The first of these is the governance of a future programme.

The Dooher report suggests that working collaboratively is critically important. This includes the establishment of a new bTB partnership involving all the relevant stakeholder bodies: farmers, processors, vets, government etc. They need to work on a co-design basis, setting the direction and goals for managing bTB.

Future research and effective communication around a future bTB programme are also very important features of this new governance approach.

As the report also points out, visualising the disease again would help move everyone involved away from a demoralised position of resigned acceptance to a solutions-based focus.

The second area relates to the issue of enhanced cattle interventions. In this context the relationship between the private veterinary practitioner and the herdowner is vitally important.

The role of the practising vet in giving proactive advice on bTB risks and mitigations is crucially important.

Where wildlife is concerned, farmers rightly point to the fact that bTB cannot be effectively tackled if the bTB risks from wildlife are not adequately addressed. The report notes that the science is unequivocal that badgers play a key role and are an important contributor in the epidemiology of bTB in cattle. The reality is that the same bTB strain types have been isolated in both cattle and badgers that share the same environment.

We need to address all routes of bTB transmission simultaneously. This includes cattle to cattle transmission and the role played by wildlife in this context.

So, it’s important that everyone recognises this reality as we move forward but it needs to be done in a way that brings everyone on the journey to eradication and which doesn’t leave any farmers feeling they are being targeted simply because of their farm type, size or location.

The finances linked to a future bTB programme must also be addressed. This is an issue that is vital importance to us all and one which must be addressed on a proactive basis.

And the clock is ticking. A new bTB partnership group must be established as quickly as possible.

Its fundamental role will be to draw up an effective strategy, which will directly address the bTB challenge in the most effective way possible.

Because of the current incidence levels, bTB is a huge drain on the local farming industry. Obviously, it is important to get on top of the disease in order to underpin trade.

However, bTB is also a key factor in determining the sustainability journey of our bovine sectors.

Farmers are not operating at the levels of efficiency which they should be achieving when additionally challenged by the burden of the disease.

No doubt, the detail of the Dooher report will be discussed at length during the period ahead by all interested stakeholders. From a DCNI perspective we are fully committed to working with other industry organisations to try and grasp the opportunity to re-set our focus in Northern Ireland on tackling the scourge of bTB in a new and effective manner.