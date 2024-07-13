Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The critically important role that cow’s milk and dairy products can play within a healthy nutritious diet for everyone has been re-affirmed by recent research on the dairy matrix.

This new research highlights not just the key nutrients that dairy products deliver, but also the special interactions that nutrients have within dairy foods which further influence positive health effects.

The Nutrition Society recently held its inaugural Nutrition Society Congress which saw almost 500 delegates attend for four days to hear about important developments within the field of nutrition and new insights about the benefits of dairy. At Congress’ Satellite Symposium event hosted by the European Milk Forum new scientific research was presented which emphasises the critically important role that milk and dairy products play within a healthy and nutritious diet.

These findings are now informing nutritionists and dieticians recommendations on how dairy products can be consumed by children, young adults, people in middle age and those in their later years.

Ian Stevenson, Chief Executive of the Dairy Council for Northern Ireland

With no age or gender gap when it comes to the health opportunities of dairy, the benefits of including it in a balanced diet is of equal importance and significance for both male and female, of all ages.

All of this is good news for consumers. However, these developments are equally relevant for local dairy farmers and processors.

As research continues to reveal the full nutritional impact that milk and dairy can provide, comes the considerable opportunity of developing new, value-added products due to greater understanding of the science.

Indeed, the scientific community has identified crucial ways in which animal, as well as plant-based foods, can deliver optimal levels of nutrition.

As we know milk is a key source of high-quality proteins and while the quantity is important, it is the quality and bioavailability that are the key parameters associated with nutritional value that enhance the effect of protein on muscles.

Research has shown the importance of amino acids derived from milk in facilitating skeletal muscle protein synthesis, critically important to muscle mass which supports mobility particularly in older adults.

In addition to iodine, magnesium and other key vitamins including B12 and B2 which significantly contribute to health and well-being, milk and dairy products are rich in calcium which not only helps to lower blood lipid levels but is also a key determinant of bone density.

The significance of this is that dairy helps to prevent bone disease such as Osteoporosis in older adults and helps improve quality of life and reduces risks associated with falling.

At DCNI we remain committed to communicating the benefits of including milk and dairy products in diets. That is why the significance of the ongoing – and independent research – into the true nutritional value of milk and dairy products cannot be overestimated.

Specifically, there is a role for all relevant government departments to take on board the important nutritional insights relating to dairy products.

For example, Covid saw a significant decline in the uptake of subsidised school milk schemes that had previously been operating in many of our schools. Surely, now is the time for reinvigorating awareness and uptake of this initiative once again in schools across Northern Ireland.

We welcome the commitment of the Labour Party in its 2024 General Election Manifesto, which committed to free breakfast clubs in every primary school, and we would like to see this extended to Northern Ireland.

The rolling-out of such a project on this scale could place the role of dairy centre stage in the lives of all young people through the provision of milk and dairy foods in a breakfast offering.

Significantly, the dairy industry can now push for the introduction of such a programme, not on the basis of a simple request alone, but with the full backing of detailed research that has emphasised the nutritional and health value of milk and dairy products in the diet.