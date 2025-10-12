Dairy Council Insight: The World Dairy Summit is a must-attend event

Hosted by the International Dairy Federation (IDF), the 2025 World Dairy Summit will take place this year in Santiago, Chile between October 20 and 23.

It is an event not to be missed for representatives working at every level of the global dairy network.

Unlike the world’s foremost food exhibitions, including the likes of Anuga and Sial, those attending the summit are not there competing for business, but to discuss the critical issues that will shape dairy both now and into the future.

The event is an opportunity for international dairy sector leaders, from farmers and processors to analysts and scientists, to marketers and industry professionals to come together within a non-competitive space, one that allows them to freely network and learn from each other in a spirit of mutual co-operation – a win-win scenario for everyone.

As long-standing members of the IDF, the Dairy Council for Northern Ireland (DCNI) has been represented at the World Dairy Summit for many years. And this momentum will be maintained in 2025.

I will be attending the summit while also participating in meetings of the IDF standing committee on marketing and the International Milk Promotion (IMP) Group, which is celebrating 60 years of operation in 2025. The grouping also enjoys the status of a ‘permanent action team’ within the IDF.

There will be a full three days of IDF committee meetings, held prior to the summit with many of these committees meeting jointly. These networking and learning opportunities offer incredible value to all those taking part.

The theme of the 2025 World Dairy Summit is: ‘Nourishing a Sustainable World.”

This is a timely and appropriate subject area, given the challenges facing a growing world population and the accompanying development of fit-for-purpose agrifood production systems.

Communicating the benefits of dairy as part of a healthy, balanced diet is particularly important in this regard.

The selection of Chile as the host location for the 2025 Global Dairy Summit will resonate with Northern Ireland’s dairy sector in terms of scale.

The country is home to 6,000 milk producers, producing some 2.2 billion litres of milk annually from 500,000 dairy cows.

It is a dairy sector that comprises widely contrasting component parts. While the average milk yield per cow is just short of 4,500L, Chile is home to the largest robotic dairy farm in the world: 5,800 cows being milked by 90 robots.

Another point of significance is the ongoing efforts being made by the milk sector in that country to boost dairy consumption levels.

Chile has a population of some 20M people. A large proportion of the milk produced in the country is consumed on the home market, with yogurts of all flavours performing well among consumers.

The work of the Chilean Dairy Consortium takes place against the backdrop of large sections within the country’s population perceiving themselves to be lactose intolerant.

Therefore, a key message from Chile’s milk sector to consumers centres on the fact that lactose intolerance should not prohibit the consumption of dairy products.

Key to making this happen is introducing dairy products in the diet at a young age.

Another point of note is the fact that Chile is a signatory member of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), also known as the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP).

This is an international trade agreement involving 12 countries, which the UK joined in December 2024.

Commonality can also be found between Northern Ireland and the 2025 World Dairy Summit in the role that has been played by Dr Octavio Oltra, Chile’s IDF national secretary, in co-ordinating the event.

Some years ago, he completed his doctorate at AFBI Hillsborough. As a result, Octavio knows this part of the world extremely well.

This is another example of the relationship building that organisations such as the IDF provide and the benefits that attendance at the World Dairy Summit can generate.

This year’s event takes place 12 months after the signing of the Paris Dairy Declaration on Sustainability: the culmination of the 2024 World Dairy Summit.

The agreement is centred on the outworking of five main themes. These are: climate change, nutrition, health, economic security and the effective stewardship of natural resources.

Day one of the 2025 summit will provide delegates with an opportunity to assess how progress has been made in terms of addressing these priorities and what work will be required into the future.

Specifically, this day will focus on taking stock of what is happening within the international dairy sector at an economic and structural level, with a global dairy leaders panel of representatives from New Zealand, China and Europe giving their perspectives.

This will then set the scene for presentations and discussions over the ensuing days, reflecting on every aspect of international milk production, processing and consumption with topics as diverse as Artificial Intelligence and automation to the impact of dairy in school nutrition programmes, and from next generation dairying through to climate adaptation and alignment of dairy with the needs of society.

New ideas on myriad aspects of milk marketing, promotion and communication will, no doubt, come to the fore courtesy of these opportunities.

There is absolute commonality of cause within the international dairy sector when it comes to telling the story of a sustainable milk industry that continues to grow around the world.

From a DCNI perspective, this means identifying at an early-stage new ideas specifically from a marketing perspective, that are gaining traction in other parts of the world.

We must keep pace with the international dairy sector’s sustainability journey. The development of production and processing systems that will further drive efficiencies, and the attainment of a more secure and sustainable dairy industry, will inform the marketing and communication strategies that allow the positive story of dairy to be told to consumers effectively.

All these crucially important debates will be played out at the upcoming World Dairy Summit, making it a must-attend event on the industry calendar.