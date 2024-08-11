Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Having access to water of the highest quality drives the exemplary performance achieved on Northern Ireland’s 3,000 plus dairy farms.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This resource also underpins the processing businesses that use locally sourced milk to produce cheese, butter and numerous other dairy products, all of which are highly sought after in countries around the world.

Milk production, along with so many other sectors of agriculture in Northern Ireland, operates at the focal point of this water cycle.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It starts with the plentiful rains that drive grass growth and the associated food production levels that we secure from dairy cows and other ruminant livestock converting that grass to high quality nutrition for human consumption.

Ian Stevenson. CEO of the Dairy Council NI

Milk producers are fully aware of this important relationship with the natural environment and will always work to enhance its relevance now and into the future.

Recent weeks have unfortunately seen the return of algal blooms to Lough Neagh. And the prompt actions taken by agriculture environment and rural affairs minister, Andrew Muir MLA, in seeking to address the issue through the NI Executive are to be welcomed.

We now know the key issues causing the problem. These include nutrient flows from the Lough Neagh catchment area, including from farmland, from wastewater treatment plants, from urban and forested areas and from septic tanks associated with dwellings in the countryside.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Other issues coming to bear include the proliferation of the non-native Zebra Mussel in Lough Neagh and the ongoing impact of climate change.

And this is a continually evolving situation. We know, for example, that increasing events of intense rainfall, allied to increasing soil temperatures, have combined to enhance flow rates of phosphate out of soils and into water courses.

Phosphate is the key nutrient that determines algal growth. The faster it becomes available within a water body, the greater will be the growth response of the indigenous algal populations.

The Minister’s Lough Neagh Action Plan contains 37 action points. Of these, 21 have a very strong educational and investment-related focus.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Dairy Council for Northern Ireland fully endorses the prioritisation of measures to increase knowledge and adoption of best practice by farmers, supported by appropriate incentives and advice. Farmers, for their part, have consistently tried to operate in ways to achieve the highest water quality standards across all our rural areas. And this will continue to be the case.

Eleven of the remaining 16 action points contained within the Minister’s Lough Neagh plan reference the introduction of new regulations and associated enforcement measures.

Specifically, where these matters are concerned, the Dairy Council will consider each of them on the basis of two overriding priorities: firstly, the need for any new regulations to be informed with robust evidence from scientific research that is undertaken on a wholly independent basis; and, secondly, the associated requirement for the Department of Agriculture Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) to consult widely with all relevant stakeholder bodies prior to any new legislative measures being introduced.

And, of course, science is already driving positive change in relation to the specific impact of agricultural practices on water quality and the environment more generally.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The use of low emission slurry spreading equipment (LESSE) is a case in point. This technology represents an effective way of increasing the amount of nutrients available for crop growth from slurry application, while reducing the loss of nutrients to air and water.

And LESSE is now gaining a significant foothold at farm level. All contractors must use this option when spreading slurry on behalf of clients.

In addition, slurry must be spread using LESSE on cattle farms with 200 or more cattle livestock units.

Meanwhile, the rolling out of the Soil Nutrient Health Scheme (SNHS) is putting Northern Ireland in a world leading position with regard to soil testing, plus the interpretation and further application of the analysis results generated.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The measure will see every field in Northern Ireland being afforded the opportunity for soil testing which is carried out over a four-year period. In fact, the application period for Zone 3 of the scheme is now open and we would encourage all farmers in the area to get registered by the closing date of August 31st.

In addition to receiving a detailed soil analysis of each field, farmers will also be offered training, at no cost to them, on how best to interpret and implement this vitally important information within their businesses.

Also included in the information generated, courtesy of SNHS, will be detailed run-off risk maps for nutrient loss to water bodies for each field sampled.

Armed with this information farmers will be able to compile accurate nutrient management plans for their businesses enabling them to make best use of organic manures and fertilisers to both benefit their businesses and protect the environment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Dairy Council fully recognises the positive impact that SNHS will generate on behalf of agriculture in Northern Ireland.

The scheme is cutting edge, both in terms of its scope and the data it will generate. Moreover, it has already been recognised as such on an international basis.

Meanwhile a Department of Environment Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) led dairy demonstrator project will soon begin systemic testing of multiple carbon saving measures on dairy farms across the UK. A key part of the project will undertake to evaluate on-farm livestock diets, which will be formulated to reduce ammonia emissions, phosphorus losses and greenhouse gas emissions in dairy herds here in Northern Ireland.

This is part of an initiative that has been designed with the aim of reducing phosphorus and nitrogen inputs within the dairy farming sector without adversely impacting animal performance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Significantly, this follows a period of 20 years during which phosphorous target levels have been safely reduced in the diets fed to dairy cows in Northern Ireland.

So, there is already ample evidence of science’s role in helping to significantly reduce the nutrient loading from the local dairy sector into water courses.

As the momentum to implement the new Lough Neagh action plan gathers pace, the Dairy Council will take the opportunity to continue profiling the positive impact that new technologies and new science are already making at farm level.

And, no doubt, this process will continue to gather ever greater traction during the period ahead. Moreover, the Dairy Council will act to ensure that any changes to water quality-related regulations are fully impact-assessed and based on sound evidence generated by independent, scientific research.