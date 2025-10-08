Dairy Council NI announces new chair and vice chair

Pictured L-R: DCNI Chairman, Ivor Broomfield, Ian Stevenson, Vice-Chairman, David Chestnutt.

At their recent AGM, the Board of the Dairy Council for Northern Ireland elected a new Chair and Vice Chair for the organisation.

Armagh dairy farmer and Dale Farm Director Ivor Broomfield has been elected as Chair of the Dairy Council, with David Chestnutt, Leprino, chosen as Vice Chair. Both Ivor and David will serve a two-year tenure.

Speaking following his election as Chair, Ivor commented: “It is a real honour to be elected Chair of the Dairy Council which has always played a vital role within the fabric of Northern Ireland’s dairy community.

“The Dairy Council serves as a robust industry voice for local dairy farmers and processors, to meet the challenges and opportunities head-on with a united front. The next few years, in particular, will not be straightforward, with changing weather conditions, uncertainties in global trade landscapes and new regulation placing acute pressures on farmers and processors alike. Yet the sector has long proven both its resilience and its ability to produce high-quality milk and dairy products that continue to be in demand at home and overseas.

“I look forward to working collaboratively with David and the Board to support farmers and processors in navigating these challenges, as the Dairy Council continues to help shape the policies and practices that ensure the NI dairy sector is best placed to grow on a sustainable footing.”

An active member of the Dairy Council Board since 2018, David Chestnutt will take up the position of Vice Chair. Having served as Leprino’s Milk Procurement Manager for the past 10 years, David brings a rich blend of technical knowledge and practical experience from across his farming and processing backgrounds.

Commenting, David said: “I am very much looking forward to working with Ivor and the DCNI team over the next two years, when the NI dairy sector will no doubt face great challenge but also significant opportunities.

“Prior to my current role at Leprino, I worked in the procurement of livestock for Dunbia and have seen first-hand the number of synergies between the beef and dairy sectors, presenting opportunities to work in tandem to shape a sustainable growth trajectory for the local sector. Bringing this knowledge and know-how around the same table within the Dairy Council ensures our industry has the expertise necessary to deal with the challenges, and opportunities, that lie ahead.”