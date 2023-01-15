News you can trust since 1963
Dairy Fact Book launched

The Dairy Council for Northern Ireland has launched its 2022 EU Sustainable Dairy Fact Book in conjunction with the EU and the European Milk Forum (EMF).

By The Newsroom
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

For the first time DCNI has published a virtual Fact Book, with a series of lectures and discussions filmed at the 2022 EU Sustainable Dairy Symposium.

The overarching theme of this year’s publication focuses on ‘Sustainability in Practice’, highlighting conversations around sustainability amongst farmers and dairy processing companies, as well as featuring a policy overview from DAERA and learnings from the Netherlands.

To view

The new 2022 EU Sustainable Dairy Fact Book
the Fact Book and find out more about the EU Sustainable Dairy Symposium visit the website https://www.dairycouncil.co.uk/what-we-do/sustainable-dairy/factbooks/fact-book-2022

The Dairy Council for Northern Ireland acts on behalf of dairy farmers and processors in NI.

