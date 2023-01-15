Dairy Fact Book launched

For the first time DCNI has published a virtual Fact Book, with a series of lectures and discussions filmed at the 2022 EU Sustainable Dairy Symposium.

The overarching theme of this year’s publication focuses on ‘Sustainability in Practice’, highlighting conversations around sustainability amongst farmers and dairy processing companies, as well as featuring a policy overview from DAERA and learnings from the Netherlands.

Advertisement

To view

The new 2022 EU Sustainable Dairy Fact Book

the Fact Book and find out more about the EU Sustainable Dairy Symposium visit the website https://www.dairycouncil.co.uk/what-we-do/sustainable-dairy/factbooks/fact-book-2022