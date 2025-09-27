Dairy farmers encouraged to check water quality

Dairy farmers are being encouraged to check the quality of their water as a contaminated supply could impact animal health and productivity.

To help with this, the vet-led service FarmWater is offering farmer visitors to the Dairy Show on October 1 free advice and water testing kits.

FarmWater provides a non-toxic water treatment, which is already proven within the poultry sector, to kill any pathogens in the incoming water fed to the farm. Whether using mains or borehole water, it ensures a clean supply all the way through the water infrastructure, including pipes, tanks and troughs.

One dairy farm in Somerset which switched from mains supply to a borehole treated by the system 15 months ago has seen a 44% reduction in mastitis, an 83% decline in bactoscans and a 31% decrease in somatic cell counts.

“The figures speak for themselves on how giving clean water to animals can help drive performance by preventing health issues,” says FarmWater vet Phil Elkins. “Bacteria in water supplies can easily spread and can lead to a significant impact on udder health, as well as other infections and diseases like cryptosporidiosis, a major cause of calf scours.

“The FarmWater system works through a generator which creates chlorine dioxide (CIO2),” explains Mr Elkins. “It is tasteless and breaks down any organic matter including bacteria, viruses, protozoa and biofilms, making the water safer and more palatable for the cattle. It then breaks down into completely non-toxic constituents.”

The system is a fully-managed service which includes vet support. It is monitored by a field team who can remotely assess the generator to make sure it is functioning correctly. Based on the Somerset farm trial, the payback period of installation is under 2.5 years, with a £6,000-£7,000/year increase in profits thereafter from clinical mastitis reduction alone, not including other health benefits.

“When water is contaminated, it affects the farms infrastructure like troughs and pipes, which can become burdened with algae and biofilms,” Mr Elkins adds. “This takes time to clean or repair; with clean, treated water this is not an issue, thereby saving on labour costs.”

Visitors to the Dairy Show can see the FarmWater system in action and discuss their own farm concerns. “We will be giving free water testing kits to those who qualify to take away and send back in for analysis,” says Mr Elkins.

For more information visit www.farmwater.co.uk