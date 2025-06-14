Dairy farming is a social and economic powerhouse

With Open Farm Weekend taking place this weekend, it is worth reflecting on the importance of dairy farming to our society, environment and economy.

Dairy farmers across Northern Ireland are at the epicentre of a grass-to-glass value chain that is adding much to our local economy, with sales to the value of more than £1.5 billion, and to the way-of-life that we all enjoy.

A number of fundamental facts drive this. First off, our climate and soil types are totally suited to the growing of lush green grass. And this in turn is a prerequisite for sustainable farming practices carried out by our dairy farmers who are masters at growing and utilising this natural asset.

Secondly, there is growing global recognition that dairy foods are at the very heart of a healthy balanced diet for people of all ages. Enjoying dairy foods such as milk, cheese and yogurt provides a wide range of nutritional benefits.

Ian Stevenson

And encompassing all of this is milk producers’ commitment to delivering a countryside that is fit for purpose: one that we can all enjoy throughout the year. In this specific context, it is worth noting that local dairy farmers are fully committed to enhancing environmental and conservation related management practices in a commensurate manner; it all adds up to what many people now refer to as the ecosystem services that our sector provides in rural areas.

Making all this possible is a dynamic farming and processing industry that consistently brings locally made dairy products to markets around the world. The extremely positive momentum generated from servicing a portfolio of discerning customers continues to build, and the figures speak for themselves.

Last year a total of 2.6 billion litres of milk was purchased off farms in Northern Ireland. Of this 10.5% was used to supply the local liquid milk market with 58% processed locally into a growing range of high-quality dairy products.

The remainder of Northern Ireland’s milk pool was exported directly for processing in the Republic of Ireland. And, of course, the monies paid for this milk is also adding substantially to the local agrifood economy.

Meanwhile, the value of milk and dairy sales for products manufactured here in Northern Ireland totalled £1.57 billion in the most recently reported figures by DAERA for 2022, making a very substantial contribution to our overall economy.

The sales breakdown of the products emanating from our milk processing sector is as follows: 22% remain in Northern Ireland, 48% are destined for Great Britain, with the European Union and the rest of the world accounting for 27% and 3% of total sales respectively.

This means that 78% of the dairy products manufactured here in Northern Ireland are destined for external and export markets. It is these external and export sales that are fuelling the continuing growth recorded across so many sectors of our economy; the professionalism and reputation of our dairy processors are key drivers of this achievement and the partnerships they have fostered with distribution, retail and service sectors.

Moreover, the benefits secured by the entire rural economy are very dependent on the tremendous performance achieved by the dairy industry itself.

The animal feed, fertiliser and agricultural machinery sectors are key suppliers to the dairy farming industry. And it is the sustainability of these businesses that is helping to secure the very fabric of towns, villages and rural areas across Northern Ireland.

And this is far from the end of the story. Growth in demand for added value dairy products manufactured here and later enjoyed by customers worldwide continues apace.

At one level this reflects the increased recognition of the role that dairy can play within a healthy balanced diet. But, more significantly, it copper-fastens the reality that our locally produced dairy products are of the highest quality.

And as this message continues to spread around the world, the potential for exports to further drive the sustainability of milk production here in Northern Ireland will increase.

Consumers across international markets can pick and choose those countries from which they want to source their dairy products from. And it is no accident that they see Northern Ireland as a key supplier in this regard.

Local milk processors have an excellent reputation in over 80 countries that they supply with dairy products around the world, something that has not come about by accident. It has required painstaking commitment on the part of manufacturers to showcase the fundamentals of local milk production and the exemplary standards achieved by our dairy farmers and processors on a 24:7 basis.

Sentiment does not sell dairy products on international markets: making that happen requires the communication in full of the performance levels and accompanying evidence underpinning the relevant on-farm production and manufacturing processes.

And all of this is central to how the dairy value chain works. Local consumers should be buoyed by the fact that dairy products produced here are held in such high esteem right across the globe.

And these trends will, inevitably gain further momentum during the period ahead. Demand for dairy products is set to increase amongst people of all age groups here and around the world.

Independent research, such as that presented by Gira Consulting at the recent Dairy Council for Northern Ireland Sustainable Dairy Conference, provided insights into the fast-moving state-of-affairs in global markets, changing population dynamics and the positive consumption trends for dairy products and ingredients.

From a Dairy Council perspective, we know that life on a dairy farm can be extremely rewarding in terms of job satisfaction, seeing families develop the business within and between generations, and being at the forefront of adopting new technology and techniques to produce milk of the highest quality. We also know that it can be incredibly tough with long hours, 365 days a year, whilst dealing with the vagaries of changeable weather, volatility in input costs and market returns and challenging government policies which impact on farm practices and development.

However, farming families are notoriously resilient and if you are out and about this Open Farm Weekend, don’t be shy about thanking those who have opened up their farms to let the public see the excellent work they do each and every day to put food on our tables, and to sustain our rural communities. A sustainable dairy sector is good news for the Northern Ireland economy, our society as a whole and the natural world that we all want to enjoy on our doorsteps.