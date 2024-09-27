Heifer prices peaked at 3,650gns, while cows sold to a top of 2,900gns and a service age bull changed hands at 1,900gns.

This was the first Taaffe Auctions sale of the 2024/25 dairy schedule at Dungannon Farmers’ Mart. The monthly sale is a one-stop shop for dairy cattle to suit all requirements, including conventional milking and robotic systems. Cows sold from 1,400gns upwards, with heifers selling from 1,200gns.

Topping trade at 3,650gns was Carrowcroft Ferraro Classic PLI £170 bred by Holstein NI vice- chairman Geoffrey Patton from Carrowdore. She caught the eye of pre-sale show judge Alwyn Burns, Caledon, to claim the day’s supreme championship ribbons generously sponsored by Irwins Feeds.

Sired by OCD Ferraro, this much-admired heifer attracted attention from numerous ringside and online bidders. She is a potential twelfth generation VG or EX bred from the Ballycairn Cameron Cherokee daughter, Carrowcroft Cherokee Classic EX92-2E L50.

Alwyn Burns from the 240-cow Curlough Herd said there was a good turnout of in-milk heifers and cows at the saleyard. “There was quality and quantity which made my judging task difficult. The champion is my kind of heifer, square with a great body and plenty of power throughout.”

NI premier herd winners Wilson and Andrew Patton, Newtownards, realised 3,300gns for Ards Kingdoc S Lou Ella 2 PLI £287. A Woodcrest King Doc daughter, she was bred from Ards Superfly Lou Ella EX91-3E LP50 who averaged 10,216kgs at 4.29% butterfat and 3.68% protein in five lactations.

Ards Chief Ambrosia PLI £210 also came under the hammer of auctioneer Michael Taaffe at 3,300gns. Sired by Stantons Chief, her dam is Ards Perseus Ambrosia VG86. This heifer is bred from seven generations of VG and EX dams.

Another at 3,300gns was the reserve show champion from Sam and John McCormick’s herd at Bangor. Hilltara Sidekick Shauna PLI £214 was sired by Walnutlawn Sidekick and bred from Hilltara Flagship Shauna 2 VG88.

Judge Alwyn Burns commented: "The reserve champion is a lovely sweet heifer. She will develop into a real cow maker.”

The Drouner K&L Chase daughter, Ards Chase Lizet PLI £281 sold at 3,150gns for Wilson and Andrew Patton. She is a potential ninth generation VG or EX bred from Ards Solomon Lizet VG89.

Following close behind at 3,140gns was Modelfarm Orthild Bubble 2 PLI £349 consigned by Agnew Bros from Caledon. Sired by Dotti Medley Orthild, this one was bred from Modelfarm Elmbridge Bubble.

Another from the Patton family, Ards David Lilac PLI £452 sold for 3,050gns. She is a potential ninth generation VG or EX sired Schurer Hammon David and bred from Ards Fynn Lilac VG86.

Selling at 3,000gns was Sam and John McCormick’s Hilltara King Doc Divine 4 PLI £95. Sired by Woodcrest King Doc, she is bred from Hilltara Goldchip Divine VG87 and comes from seven generations of VG and EX dams.

Also selling at 3,000gns was the third placed heifer Kilvergan Rhapsody Dawn PLI £378 from Stephen Haffey and Sons, Lurgan. This Westcoast Rhapsody daughter was bred from Kilvergan Ardor Dawn VG87.

Two lots sold for 2,900gns each. First to go was Hilltara Applexjax Apple PLI £327, a potential twelfth generation VG or EX from Sam and John McCormick. Sired by Seagull Bay-MJ Applejax, she was bred from Hilltara Rubicon Apple 5 VG86.

The same price was paid to Agnew Bros for Modelfarm May 2 PLI £290. She was sired by Ri-Val-Re Radical and bred from Modelfarm May ASR.

Agnew Bros also realised 2,850gns for Modelfarm Radical Meg 3 PLI £316. Also by Radical, this one was bred from Modelfarm Supershot Meg.

Wilson and Andrew Patton sold Ards Chase Pala PLI £421 for 2,900gns. She was sired by Drouner K&L Chase, and bred from Ards Applejax Pala VG88 LP50. This one is a potential eighth generation VG or EX.

Cows sold to 2,900gns twice. First into the salering was the Haffey family’s Kilvergan Oasis Hazel PLI £152, a potential fourth generation VG or EX. She is by Sandy Valley Oasis and out of Kilvergan Nirvana Hazel VG88 LP70.

Also securing a bid of 2,900gns was Derrymore Rambo Sharon Red PLI £78 GP82-2yr, a potential third generation VG or EX, from Noel and Pauline McCorry’s herd at Aghalee.

Following close behind at 2,850gns was the McCorry family’s Derrymore Rambo Martina Red PLI £151.

George and Jason Booth’s Beechview Darwin Poppy GP84-2yr PLI £207 also sold for 2,850gns. A Siemers Darwin daughter, she was bred from Beechview Leif Poppy VG88 LP80 and is a potential fourth generation VG or EX.

Other leading cow prices include: 2,800gns for Geoffrey Patton’s Carrowcroft Rubicon Wilma VG-2yr PLI £407; 2,750gns for Geoffrey Patton’s Carrowcroft Renegade S Ruby GP82-2yr PLI £563; 2,550gns for Kilvergan Santos Erle 3 GP83-2yr PLI £262 from S Haffey and Sons; 2,500gns for Sam and John McCormick’s honourable mention award winner Hilltara Mogul Echo 2 GP-2yr PLI £178; and 2,500gns for Richard Shanks’ third calver Bloomhill Jones Ringlet VG88 PLI £254.

George and Jason Booth sold the seventeen-month-old bull Beechview Papa PLI £324 for 1,900gns. Sired by SSI Pr Renegade, he was bred from Beechview Addison Papoose VG87 and is backed by nineteen generations of VG and EX dams.

- The next Dungannon Dairy Sale takes place on Thursday 24 th October. For further details and to submit entries, contact Taaffe Auctions on tel: 00353 41 9881288.

